Atilola, Zara, Others Shine at Ten nista Foundation Junior  Tennis Tourney

Atilola Mofifun and Zara Adegoke have emerged as the winners of the U-16 and U-12 categories at the second edition of the Tennista Foundation Junior Tennis Tournament

The tournament, played on clay courts at the Lagos Country Club, brought together budding tennis players who showcased their talents during the three-day event.

In the girls’ under-12 category, Zara Adegoke defeated Akpan Mercy 4-1, 4-2, while Mohammed Naseer secured a 5-3, 4-2 victory over Awi Rafael in the boys’ under-12 division.

In the boys under-16 division, Afaramai Heman triumphed over Aluko Nathaniel 4-2, 4-2 victory while Mofifun dominated Ogunkolade Bisola 4-0, 4-1 to emerge as the winner.

Speaking after the event, Michael Nwoseh, President of Tennista Foundation, highlighted improvements in this year’s tournament, noting increased participation and better infrastructure.

He said over 60 players featured across male and female categories, with the introduction of the under-12 division providing opportunities for younger athletes.

“Parents and coaches brought their kids from different parts of the country,” he said.

He pointed to corporate sponsorship and enhanced court arrangements as signs of rising standards, expressing confidence that the competition would continue to expand.

“We’re excited that we have the opportunity to host this second edition, and it’s an all clay affair this time around, and the player competed at a very high level.

“For some of the young tennis champions, this is their first time playing on the clay, and we are happy that they were able to get their first exposure to play competitive matches through our foundation events.

“This is definitely going to continue to help them strengthen their game and their competing ability knowing how to play across different surfaces,” he said.

Mofifun, who won the U-16 category, expressed delight at her victory, admitting she focused on enjoying her game rather than chasing points.

She said winning the trophy, educational prizes, and other rewards made her proud, especially after missing out the previous year.

The young champion appreciated the organisers for creating a platform that motivates children to compete and develop confidence, adding that the rewards, including a new racket, would further encourage her tennis journey.

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, represented by Oriyomi Oluwasanmi, emphasised the importance of sports in youth development.

He noted that platforms like the tournament help nurture well-rounded individuals while reducing social vices among young people.

He reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to supporting such initiatives, describing them as vital avenues for discovering talents ahead of national competitions, including the upcoming Under-18 National Sports Games to be hosted by Lagos.

He also urged both winners and losers to remain dedicated, stressing that consistent training and discipline are key to future success.

The winners received prizes, including: educational grants, brand new tennis rackets, and school bags.