2027 Election ‘As Good As Concluded’, Says Ajulo, Urges Focus on 2031

*Says Tinubu remains unmatched by rivals



Ondo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kayode Ajulo (SAN), has urged Nigeria’s political class to treat the 2027 presidential election as a foreclosed chapter and begin immediate preparations for the 2031 poll.

The legal luminary said events surrounding the 2027 presidential race had “once again affirmed what is now undeniable,” adding that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands unparalleled and unmatched among his rivals.

While maintaining that key opposition figures appeared disoriented and unprepared to credibly challenge the President, he called for a political space that remains open and competitive.

He, however, warned against wasteful and predictable contests that could drain national resources and mortgage the country’s future.

He urged politicians in both the ruling party and the opposition to pause for deep reflection, restrategise and reorganise rather than engage in what he described as futile agitation.

Ajulo also called on relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies to intensify structured civic and political engagements aimed at rebuilding discipline, purpose and competence among politicians.

He said an initiative like MAMSER was needed at this time, describing it as a renewed and strengthened programme to educate, mobilise and realign politicians towards national interest, accountability and meaningful service.

MAMSER, he noted, means Mass Mobilisation for Self-Reliance, Social Justice and Economic Recovery.

He said it was introduced during the military era in the late 1980s to mobilise citizens around development goals through mass education, community engagement and civic orientation.

Ajulo further said the programme was previously led by notable figures including Prof. Jerry Gana and Prof. Tunde Adeniran, adding that Nigeria now needs leaders of similar calibre to drive political reorientation again.

“For emphasis, MAMSER was once headed by capable hands, including Prof. Jerry Gana and Professor Tunde Adeniran at different times,” he said, adding that the country needs such experience, direction and credibility back in the political reorientation process.

Crucially, Ajulo declared that the 2027 election was effectively settled.

“The 2027 presidential election is as good as concluded. Therefore, what we must focus on now is the 2031 election,” he said.