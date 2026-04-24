UK Reaffirms Support for Moroccan Autonomy Plan as Credible Basis for Peace in Sahara

The United Kingdom Foreign Secretary, Ms. Yvette Cooper, has reaffirmed her country’s position regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue, renewing British support for the autonomy plan presented by Morocco as “the most credible, viable, and pragmatic basis for peace in the Sahara.”

A statement by Morocco’ s foreign ministry on Thursday said the UK’s stance followed Cooper’s meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, during his visit to London.

According to the statement, the head of British diplomacy reiterated her country’s position regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue, renewing British support for the autonomy plan presented by Morocco.

“This position was expressed following the latest Morocco-UK Strategic Dialogue, held in Rabat on June 1, 2025. The joint statement also emphasised the need for the parties to engage urgently and positively in the political process conducted under the auspices of the United Nations.”

“The United Kingdom noted that, in accordance with this position, it will continue its actions at various bilateral, regional, and international levels in order to support the resolution of this dispute,” the statement said.

It further stated that Cooper also welcomed the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, highlighting that “the partnership with the Kingdom of Morocco is a source of great value for the peoples of both countries, particularly through the cooperation opportunities linked to the 2030 World Cup.”

The United Kingdom had earlier said that Morocco’s autonomy proposal, submitted in 2007 is the most credible, viable and pragmatic basis for a lasting resolution of the dispute over the Moroccan Sahara, and “will continue to act bilaterally, including economically, regionally and internationally in line with this position to support resolution of the conflict”.

This position was expressed in June 2025, in a Joint Communiqué signed by the then Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, David Lammy, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita in Rabat.

The document underlined that “the UK follows closely the current positive dynamic on this issue under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI” .

It added that London recognises the importance of the question of Sahara for the Kingdom of Morocco, noting that settling this regional dispute “would strengthen the stability of North Africa and the re-launch of the bilateral dynamic and regional integration.”