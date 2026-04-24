Court Halts Arraignment of Rukuba Attack Suspects Over Lack of Legal Representation

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Proceedings at the Plateau State High Court, Jos, were abruptly halted yesterday after the arraignment of suspects linked to the deadly Angwan Rukuba attack failed to progress due to the absence of defence counsel.

The suspects, brought before Court 9 presided over by Justice J.D. Fomyil, were expected to take their pleas on charges connected to the March 29, 2026, assault that claimed more than 30 lives in Angwan Rukuba, Jos North Local Government Area. The attack, which also left dozens injured, triggered widespread outrage and prompted swift federal intervention.

But the court could not proceed after it became clear that the defendants had no legal representation.

Justice Fomyil, in a ruling anchored on due process, adjourned the matter to April 30, 2026, directing that the suspects must secure counsel before their pleas can be taken.

The Solicitor-General of Plateau State, Joel Takbal, who led the prosecution team, told the court that proceeding without defence lawyers would undermine the fairness of the trial. He explained that although the state was eager to commence prosecution, the absence of counsel made adjournment unavoidable.

Takbal also disclosed that the suspects remain in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), a measure he said was necessary to support ongoing investigations. He noted that the state government moved swiftly to arraign the suspects to avoid infringing on their fundamental rights.

The suspects were arrested between April 3 and April 10 following a directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who visited Plateau State shortly after the attack and ordered security agencies to identify and apprehend the perpetrators. The DSS subsequently launched coordinated operations that led to the arrests.

The charges filed before Court 9 include criminal conspiracy, terrorism-related acts, culpable homicide, and illegal possession of firearms offence. The prosecution says that these directly contributed to the fatalities and destruction recorded during the attack.

Takbal highlighted that one of the defendants is also facing separate charges before Court 12 for alleged offences committed between 2025 and early 2026 in Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and parts of Jos South. Those charges, he said, are distinct from the Angwan Rukuba case but serious enough to warrant parallel prosecution.

He further noted that prosecuting such cases within Plateau State marks a significant shift from previous years, when suspects were routinely transferred to Abuja for trial. According to him, the decision to handle the matter locally reflects improved collaboration between the federal government, Plateau State authorities, and security agencies.

During yesterday’s proceedings, Takbal reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring justice for victims of the Angwan Rukuba attack. He also referenced President Tinubu’s earlier pledge to strengthen security in the state through the provision of surveillance equipment, including CCTV systems.

With the adjournment now in place, all eyes are on April 30, when the court is expected to take the suspects’ pleas and formally open the trial phase.