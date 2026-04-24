  • Friday, 24th April, 2026

Third Party Insurance: Court Restrains Police, FRSC from Imposing Fines on Motorists

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday issued an order restraining the Nigeria Police Force and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from imposing fines and penalties on motorists, who breached the Third Party Motor Vehicle Insurance Act, without a valid order of court.

Justice H. J. Yilwa made the order while delivering judgment in a suit filed by human rights lawyer, Mr Deji Adeyanju.

The trial judge, in her judgment, held that the police and FRSC, who are first and third respondents in the suit, although have the statutory powers to enforce the Third Party Motor Vehicle Insurance Act, it however lacked the powers to impose fines and penalties on any motorists in breach of the Act, without an order of the court.

Details later…

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