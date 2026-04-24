Time’s Influential 100: Northern Business Leaders Hail Dangote’s Inclusion

Business leaders across northern Nigeria have lauded Africa’s foremost philanthropist, Aliko Dangote, for his distinction as the sole Nigerian named on Time Magazine’s 2026 list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

For instance, President of the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) Alhaji Farouk Suleiman, said: “This distinction is not only a personal milestone for Mr. Dangote, but also a moment of pride for Nigeria and the African continent.”

“His journey shows an extraordinary commitment to industrialization, economic transformation, and self-reliance, values that resonate strongly with our collective aspirations as a nation.”

Alhaji Suleiman noted that Dangote’s influence is deeply rooted in his pioneering role in building large-scale industries that have significantly reduced Nigeria’s dependence on imports while creating thousands of jobs.

He described Mr. Dangote as the backbone of the KADCCIMA, adding that his company’s sponsorship of trade fairs has helped to sustain the annual event.

Speaking also, one of the leaders of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Kano/Jigawa, Nura Madugu said from cement production to petrochemicals and agriculture, Dangote’s investments have reshaped critical sectors of the economy and strengthened Nigeria’s position in regional and global markets.

“His ability to execute ambitious projects, particularly in challenging environments, demonstrates visionary leadership and an unwavering belief in Africa’s potential,” he said.

He added that beyond business, his impact as a philanthropist further justifies this global recognition.

“Through sustained interventions in health, education, and humanitarian support, he has consistently demonstrated a strong sense of social responsibility. His contributions to combating poverty and improving livelihoods across Africa underscore a leadership style that extends beyond profit to people and progress.

“For us at MAN, his recognition serves as an inspiration to the private sector, reinforcing the importance of enterprise, resilience, and nation-building,” he added.

Similarly, the Director-General of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Mr. Agabaidu Jideani said: “This global honour is not only a testament to his extraordinary entrepreneurial achievements but also a reflection of the growing influence of African business leaders on the world stage.”

He added that “As a distinguished member of the Chamber, Dangote exemplifies the transformative power of private enterprise in driving economic growth, industrialization, and sustainable development. Through the Dangote Group, he has significantly reshaped key sectors of the Nigerian and African economy, particularly in manufacturing, agriculture, and infrastructure, while reducing import dependence and strengthening local production capacity.

“Beyond business, his commitment to social impact, especially in health and human development through the Aliko Dangote Foundation, underscores the critical role of responsible corporate leadership in nation-building. His contributions to initiatives such as polio eradication and broader development efforts continue to improve lives across the continent.

“The ACCI is proud to be associated with Dangote and remains committed to supporting policies and platforms that enable businesses to thrive, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to national and continental development.

“We celebrate this milestone and encourage more African business leaders to emulate this model of excellence, impact, and global relevance.”

Reacting to the development, the Chairman and Council Members of the Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Nasarawa State Chapter, Nidan Sambo Manasseh said Dangote’s selection is well justified by his transformative role in advancing industrialisation across key sectors of the economy.

“Through strategic investments in manufacturing, cement production, and refining, he has significantly reduced import dependency while fostering local capacity development. His business model demonstrates that indigenous enterprises can compete at a global scale, offering a powerful example to small and medium-scale industrialists across the country.

“For members of NASSI, his success reinforces the importance of vision, discipline, and long-term commitment in building sustainable industries.

“Equally commendable is his unwavering dedication to philanthropy and social impact. Through initiatives that address health, education, and economic empowerment, he continues to uplift communities and support inclusive growth.

“His recognition by the global community is therefore not only for business excellence but also for his broader contributions to humanity. We at NASSI, Nasarawa State Chapter, celebrate this milestone and encourage Nigerian industrialists, especially at the grassroots level, to draw inspiration from his legacy of enterprise, innovation, and national development.”