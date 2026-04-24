Transcorp Hotels Sustains Growth Momentum With Expanded Margins, Enhanced Profitability

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (“Transcorp Group”), has announced its unaudited results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, recording strong performance across key metrics.

The company delivered ₦22.41 billion in revenue, a 9 per cent increase from ₦20.64 billion in Q1 2025, while profit before tax (PBT) rose by 15 per cent to ₦7.08 billion.

These results reflect Transcorp Hotels’ sustained focus on operational excellence, cost efficiency, and customer-centric innovation, reinforcing its leadership in Nigeria’s hospitality sector.

Revenue increased by 9 per cent year-on-year, rising from ₦20.64 billion in Q1 2025 to ₦22.41 billion in Q1 2026. Profit before tax grew by 15 per cent to ₦7.08 billion, up from ₦6.18 billion in Q1 2025. Gross profit margin improved to 77 per cent (Q1 2025: 75 per cent), driven by enhanced operational efficiency and stronger service delivery. Cost of sales margin declined to 23 per cent from 25 per cent in 2025, reflecting the impact of effective cost optimisation strategies implemented during the period.

Managing director and chief executive officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Uzoamaka Oshogwe, commented:

“Our Q1 2026 performance underscores the strength of a strategy anchored on discipline, operational efficiency, and consistent value creation. The 15 per cent growth in profit before tax, alongside the improvement in gross profit margin to 77 per cent, reflects the resilience of our fundamentals and the deliberate execution of our growth agenda. Transcorp Hotels is not only growing; we are setting new benchmarks for world-class hospitality in Africa and remain committed to continuously elevating that standard.”

Chief finance officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Oluwatobiloba Ojediran, added: “These results reflect a clear and compelling story of a team deeply committed to operational efficiency and cost management without compromising our service standard. In Q1 2026, we achieved revenue of ₦22.41 billion, a 9 per cent growth from the ₦20.64 billion in Q1 2025, while effectively reducing our cost of sales margin from 25 per cent in Q1 2025 to 23 per cent in Q1 2026. This demonstrates the impact of disciplined execution across all areas of the business.”