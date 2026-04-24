Onuachu, Nwakaeme Fire Trabzonspor to Turkish Cup Semifinal 

*Onana steals the limelight with three saved kicks in shootouts

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Nigerian internationals, Paul Onuachu and Anthony Nwakaeme scored in Trabzonspor’s 3-1 penalty shootouts victory against Samsunspor to reach the Turkish Cup semifinal last night.

For Onuachu, his goal in the shootouts is his 22nd for Trabzonspor this season.

He has now scored in each of his last 11 consecutive matches his season.

However, former Manchester United’s Cameroonian goalkeeper, Andre Onana, was the real hero of the night as he produced a standout performance on loan at Trabzonspor, saving three penalties in the dramatic shootout against Samsunspor.

Full time and extra time deadlocked goalless for the game to drag into penalty shootouts to decide which of the two teams pick the ticket to the semi final of the Turkish Cup. The Indomitable Lions goalkeeper made three crucial saves to help his side advance.

The Trabzonspor players swarmed Onana in wild celebrations at the end, jumping on him and piling up in joy on the pitch.

The highlight reel of his heroics has quickly gone viral back in England, with Manchester Unitedfans reacting with a mix of praise for his big-game mentality and the usual debate about his future at Old Trafford.