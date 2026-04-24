  • Friday, 24th April, 2026

Ogbueshi Isichei Osamgbi @60Golf Kitty Holds Today at Ikoyi 

Sport | 2 seconds ago

Family and friends of Ogbueshi (Dr.) Isichei Osamgbi, a distinguished media veteran and maritime leader, have put together a golf kitty at the golf section of Ikoyi Club 1938 to celebrate his 60th birthday.

The birthday festivities will kick off this morning, Friday, April 24, 2026, with the commemorative Golf Kitty at the Ikoyi Golf Club. 

An avid golfer and longtime member of the club, Dr. Osamgbi will be joined on the green by friends and industry peers for a tee-off at 9:00AM. The sporting event will culminate in an official Prize and Awards ceremony at 3:00 PM, to celebrate both the spirit of competition and the celebrant’s milestone year.

 The landmark “Diamond Jubilee” will bring together colleagues from the media, the maritime industry, and the Rotary Club of Ikoyi, where Dr. Osamgbi served as the 33rd President, to honour a legacy of excellence in public service and professional integrity.

Following the tournament, is a Thanksgiving Service to be held at the St Charles Lwanga Catholic Church, in Army Cantonment, Maryland to offer gratitude to God for  six decades of life and impactful service. 

The celebration will reach its peak with a grand reception party at the Naval Dockyard, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island. 

As a former Energy and Business Editor at THISDAY and currently Director at NIMASA, Dr. Osamgbi’s 60th birthday serves as a reunion for the many sectors he has influenced throughout his storied career.

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