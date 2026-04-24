Transcorp Hilton Abuja Clarifies Water Shortage Reports, Explains Brief Disruption

Transcorp Hilton Abuja has clarified reports circulating on social media concerning water supply challenges at the hotel, describing the claims as false and misleading.

In a press statement issued on Friday by the General Manager, Matin Zarybnicky, the hotel management confirmed that it experienced a one-day disruption in water supply due to emergency maintenance works carried out by the Federal Capital Territory Water Board (FCTWB).

According to the statement, the maintenance exercise began on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, affecting water supply temporarily.

The hotel said it immediately activated contingency measures to ensure guests continued to enjoy water availability and uninterrupted services during the brief outage.

Management further stated that full water supply was restored on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, dismissing online claims suggesting the issue was ongoing.

“Since then, the hotel has maintained consistent and uninterrupted water supply and continues to operate at full capacity across all outlets,” the statement said.

The management expressed appreciation to guests and stakeholders for their understanding and support, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining high standards of hospitality and guest experience.