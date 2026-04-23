Senate Directs Military Audit, Manhunt for Perpetrators of Killings in Borno, Benue

• Seeks probe of Monguno, Benisheikh assaults

•Urges arrest of attackers, more deployments

•Abba Moro wants end to ransom payments, says killings have become too routine nationwide

•Warns against negotiating with terrorists, says it emboldens attackers

•Atiku blames corruption, misplaced priorities for poor security funding

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Senate issued sweeping directives to Nigeria’s security heads yesterday, ordering a comprehensive military audit and nationwide manhunt for perpetrators of terror attacks following a fresh wave of violence that left soldiers and civilians dead in Borno and Benue states.

The resolutions, adopted after an extensive debate on the deteriorating security situation, underscored mounting anxiety within the National Assembly over what lawmakers described as a resurgence of coordinated attacks capable of undermining recent gains in counter-insurgency operations.

The resolutions came as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar once again called out the President Bola Tinubu administration for corruption, incompetence, misplaced priorities, and lack of sincerity in the handling of security issues.

Atiku was reacting to a Daily Trust report, which revealed that the Nigerian Army got only seven per cent of budget disbursement for security equipment in 2025.

Central to the senate’s position was a strong admonition by Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, who urged the federal government to immediately halt ransom payments and cease all forms of negotiation with terrorists and bandits.

Moro warned that such approach had only emboldened criminal groups and contributed to the persistence of violence across the country.

The upper chamber directed Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and the service chiefs to undertake a full-scale operational and logistical audit of recent attacks on military formations in Monguno and Benisheikh in Borno State.

Lawmakers said the review should identify critical gaps in equipment, troop readiness, intelligence coordination, and rules of engagement, with the aim of strengthening the overall effectiveness of military operations.

Senate also mandated the CDS, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and other security heads to coordinate efforts to track down and apprehend those responsible for deadly assaults on communities in Benue State.

It called for the immediate deployment of additional troops and the establishment of new security formations in vulnerable areas to prevent further attacks.

In a solemn moment, lawmakers observed a minute’s silence in honour of fallen soldiers and civilians, describing the recent incidents as a grave escalation of insecurity.

Leading the debate, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno warned that the attacks on Monguno, a key military garrison town, and Benisheikh, a strategic transit hub along the Damaturu–Maiduguri corridor, signalled a dangerous shift in insurgent tactics.

According to Monguno, the pattern of coordinated strikes suggests a deliberate attempt to weaken military strongholds and disrupt critical supply and humanitarian routes in the North-east.

“The incidents point to gaps that must be urgently addressed, particularly in operational preparedness and logistics,” he said, stressing the need for a rapid reassessment of ongoing military strategies.

Senate directed that the audit should not only evaluate the adequacy of military equipment and combat readiness but also ensure strict compliance with established rules of engagement and international humanitarian law.

Lawmakers also called for improved training of personnel, particularly in civilian protection, as well as thorough investigations into any allegations of civilian harm during operations.

Commending troops of Operation Hadin Kai for their resilience and sacrifices, the chamber urged the federal government to prioritise the welfare, motivation, and equipment of frontline personnel.

It pressed for intensified efforts to rescue over 400 women, children and elderly persons reportedly held captive in Borno South since early March.

Attention also shifted to the worsening crisis in Benue State, where recurring attacks on rural communities had displaced residents, disrupted farming activities, and heightened fears about food security.

Raising the matter under urgent national importance, Moro described the killings in communities, such as Apa, Igah, and Ankpali, as persistent and deeply troubling.

He warned that the continued inability to secure life and property was eroding public confidence in government institutions.

“The frequency and brutality of these attacks clearly indicate a worsening security situation and raise serious concerns about the adequacy of current security measures,” he said.

He stated that negotiations and ransom payments had proven counterproductive, as they emboldened attackers and encouraged further violence.

“You do not negotiate with terrorists. You do not pay ransoms. You identify them and neutralise them. That is the global standard,” he said.

He lamented that killings had become routine across the country, often followed by official condemnations and symbolic gestures without decisive action.

Moro stated, “The issue of killings in Nigeria has become almost a daily occurrence. It has turned into a routine—observing one-minute silences, discussing military funding, and moving on.”

The lawmaker questioned why, despite years of confronting insurgency, banditry and kidnapping, the country had struggled to decisively end the threats.

He queried, “Why does insecurity continue unabated? Is it that, as a country, we are incapable of addressing it, even when the nature of these threats is well known?”

He also criticised what he described as a reactive posture by security agencies, stating that interventions often occur only after attacks have been carried out.

Moro said, “In many cases, security personnel arrive after the damage has been done, recovering bodies instead of preventing the attacks. That raises serious concerns about intelligence gathering and proactive response.”

He decried the low rate of arrests and prosecutions, insisting that effective intelligence remains the cornerstone of modern security operations.

“Globally, intelligence gathering is key. It involves collecting information to prevent attacks and apprehend those responsible. Nigeria should not be an exception,” he stressed.

Citing repeated attacks in his Benue South constituency, Moro recalled how the people of Ankpali Ediku community suffered deadly assaults in both 2025 and 2026, despite the presence of security personnel after the initial incidents.

According to him, such recurrence underscores systemic weaknesses in both intelligence and operational execution.

He also warned about what he called a conciliatory posture towards criminal groups, saying it has emboldened them to escalate their attacks, including targeting military formations.

Moro said, “When a government appears to be yielding or negotiating with terrorists, it emboldens them. That is why they are now extending their attacks even to military targets.”

In his contribution, Senator Abdul Ningi proposed the temporary suspension of political activities in states facing persistent violence, stating that security stabilisation should take precedence.

“We must, as a matter of urgency, consider suspending political activities in areas experiencing constant attacks until insecurity is contained,” Ningi said.

He also demanded deeper legislative oversight of the military, insisting that National Assembly must be fully briefed on funding, procurement processes and operational challenges.

Other lawmakers echoed concerns about the widening scope of insecurity, with Senator Diket Plang citing incidents in Plateau State as evidence that the crisis was spreading beyond traditional flashpoints.

Adopting his motion, the senate mandated its committees on defence, army, police and national security and intelligence to investigate the attacks in Benue and recommend sustainable solutions.

It also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant bodies to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to victims across affected states, including Benue, Niger, Kwara, and Borno.

The lawmakers further advocated long-term strategies to address recurring conflicts, including the implementation of ranching policies, land reforms, and structured conflict resolution mechanisms.

Responding to the debate, Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, acknowledged the scale of the challenge, stating that insecurity has taken on a regional dimension, affecting parts of West Africa.

Jibrin, however, assured that the Tinubu administration was taking steps to strengthen military capacity through increased funding and provision of critical equipment.

Senate reiterated the importance of community cooperation, urging citizens to support security agencies with timely and credible intelligence.

It also called on state governments, particularly Benue, to take greater responsibility for protecting lives and property.

Atiku Blames Corruption, Misplaced Priorities for Poor Security Funding

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticised the Tinubu government for corruption, ineptitude, misplaced priorities, and insincerity in the handling of security issues in the country.

Reacting to a Daily Trust report, which revealed that the army got only seven per cent of budget disbursement for security equipment in 2025, Atiku said the report was a scandalous indictment of an All Progressives Congress (APC) administration that had been paying lip service to Nigeria’s security challenges.

According to him, seven per cent disbursement of funds for equipment is too low to deal with the grim realities in the battlefield.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain stated, “A poorly equipped army can neither protect itself, nor the country it is supposed to serve. Lack of adequate funding compromises the security of our military forces and the country at large.

“Incompetence and corruption that cause lack of proper and timely disbursement of funds are the main enemies hindering the efforts to address security challenges.”

He reminded the government, “You cannot separate the recent high profile deaths of military commanders from the corruption, incompetence and lack of sincerity.

“Security challenges demand a sense of urgency in the disbursement of funds and the Tinubu administration should apologise to Nigerians for its own colossal incompetence and lethargy.

“Non-implementation of budgetary allocations have severe consequences for national security, but the government is behaving with cavalier indifference because it’s more obsessed with the 2027 elections than the security of the country.

“No country can afford to disburse just seven per cent for equipment purchase and expect its military to perform any magic.”

The Waziri Adamawa pointed out that a government that thrived on propaganda, rather than actual or objective scorecard, had no business seeking re-election.

“What will be Tinubu’s credible campaign issue in 2027?” Atiku asked.