Gov Yusuf Nominates Atiku’s Son-in-Law, Murtala Garo, as Kano’s Deputy Governor

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano





Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has transmitted the name of Murtala Sule Garo to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as the new deputy governor.

The nominee is the son-in-law of former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar.

The position became vacant after Aminu Gwarzo resigned as deputy governor on March 27, 2026, and switched political camps following a fallout with Yusuf.

Days before his resignation, the House of Assembly had moved to impeach Gwarzo over alleged gross misconduct, abuse of office, breach of public trust and financial malfeasance.

After he left office, Yusuf alleged that Gwarzo had attempted to remove him from office.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, the governor said the nomination was in line with Section 191(3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowered a governor to nominate a deputy governor when a vacancy exists.

“Following wide consultations with key stakeholders, the governor has requested the assembly to grant the necessary approval for Garo’s nomination.

“Forty-eight-year-old Murtala Sule Garo is a seasoned political administrator with over two decades of service in both elective and appointed positions.

“He has served as State Organising Secretary of his party, Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor, and elected Chairman of Kabo Local Government Area.

“He also served as Chairman of ALGON Kano, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC in the 2023 general election.”

Muhammad added that Garo’s nomination was part of efforts to strengthen governance and sustain effective service delivery in the state.

However, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Jibrin Falgore, announced the transmission of the governor’s letter on Wednesday and read it during a preliminary session.