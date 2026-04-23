  • Thursday, 23rd April, 2026

Rosenior Sacked, McFarlane Steps in as Interim Chelsea Coach 

Featured | 6 seconds ago

Chelseahave sacked Head Coach Liam Rosenior after 106 days in charge of the club.  Rosenior signed a five-and-a-half-year deal after arriving from French club Strasbourg, also owned by Chelseaco-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

In his absence, Calum McFarlane, has been asked to take over as interim manager until the end of the season.

McFarlane, who was Rosenior’s assistant, was in charge for a 1-1 draw against Manchester Cityand a defeat at Fulhamin January after previous boss Enzo Maresca was sacked.

“As the club works to bring stability to the head coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment,” Chelseaadded.

Rosenior managed just 11 wins in 23 matches across all competitions and Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Brightonwas Chelsea‘s fifth consecutive league defeat without scoring, the club’s worst scoreless run since 1912.

Rosenior described the performance as “indefensible” and “unacceptable” after facing angry chants from Chelsea‘s travelling supporters on the south coast.

The defeat led to the Blues slipping to seventh in the Premier League, seven points behind Liverpoolwho occupy the fifth and final Champions League spot.

“Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season,” Chelseasaid.

“This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season.”

Sources have told BBC Sport that Bournemouthmanager Andoni Iraola, Fulhamhead coach Marco Silva and former Dortmund boss Edin Terzic are under consideration as possible replacements for Rosenior.

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