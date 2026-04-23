Osimhen’s Return Ends in Defeat for Galatasaray 

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Victor Osimhen’s return from injury sideline was not a sweet tale last night as Galatasaray crashed out of the Turkish Cup against Genclerbirligi.

The Super Eagles striker who has been on the sideline due to the injury he picked up on his forearm during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash with Liverpool at Anfield, was introduced to the Turkish Cup quarterfinal in the last 12 minutes with Galatasaray already 2-0 down.

He was booked for protesting a call by the Centre Referee.

Osimhen’s absence saw him miss four league matches against Trabzonspor, Göztepe, Kocaelispor, and Gençlerbirliği, a period in which Galatasaray struggled for consistency.

His late introduction could not alter the outcome, as strikes from Fıratcan Üzüm and Adama Traoré sealed victory for the visitors.

Osimhen’s return however has provides a timely boost for manager Okan Buruk, whose side managed just two wins in four matches during the striker’s absence.

Before Osimhen’s injury setback, the 27-year-old was one of Galatasaray’s standout performers, registering 19 goals and seven assists in 29 appearances across all competitions.

With the campaign nearing its conclusion, Osimhen will be aiming to quickly regain top form and play a decisive role in Galatasaray’s push for the domestic title.