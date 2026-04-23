Oba of Benin Presides Over NOUN’s 15th Convocation, Seeks Inclusive Policies for 25,000 Graduates

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, at the weekend presided over the institution’s 15th convocation ceremony, using the occasion to advocate stronger inclusive policies for graduates of the university’s open and distance learning system.

The ceremony in Abuja which brought together stakeholders, including top government officials, saw the graduation of nearly 25,000 students across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels.

In his address, the Oba of Benin described NOUN as a critical national vehicle for expanding access to higher education, noting that its founding objective of bridging admission gaps in conventional universities had been largely realised. He said the institution, with about 130 study centres nationwide, has evolved into what he termed a “national instrument of inclusion, equity and opportunity.”

While commending the university’s growth, the monarch drew attention to the need for sustained federal investment in infrastructure and technology, stressing that strengthening study centres across the country would enhance human capital development and national competitiveness.

A major focus of his remarks was the status of NOUN graduates within national frameworks, particularly the issue of participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). The Chancellor observed that a growing number of NOUN students now fall within the service age bracket and have met all academic requirements comparable to their counterparts in conventional universities.

He expressed optimism that ongoing engagements with relevant authorities would yield policy adjustments that recognise the unique delivery model of open and distance learning, ensuring equal opportunities for all graduates to contribute to national development.

Addressing the graduates, the Oba urged them to uphold the values of discipline, resilience and lifelong learning, noting that their academic journey demonstrated that education is not confined by physical boundaries. He subsequently conferred degrees, diplomas and certificates on qualified candidates.

“You have demonstrated that learning transcends physical boundaries and flourishes wherever discipline, perseverance, and purpose are found,” the Chancellor stated. He charged the new alumni to serve as worthy ambassadors of the institution’s ideals, including integrity, resilience, inclusiveness, and the pursuit of lifelong learning.

The convocation also marked the first ceremony presided over by the university’s sixth Vice Chancellor, Prof. Uduma Oji Oduma, who assumed office recently.

In his address, tagged: “From Learning to Leadership: Reimagining Education for Transforming the World,” Oduma outlined a five-year vision focused on institutional transformation, anchored on discipline, measurable outcomes and global relevance.

He highlighted recent technological strides, including the migration of the university’s systems to Amazon Web Services, which he said has improved scalability, security and operational efficiency.

He disclosed that NOUN currently operates the largest single-instance ‘moodle-based’ learning management system in West Africa, supporting over 180,000 active users and delivering more than 2,000 courses per semester.

He added that the establishment of a modern data centre and the consolidation of the university’s digital platforms have strengthened data governance and institutional identity.

According to him, these advancements, supported in part by interventions from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), underscore the university’s commitment to leveraging technology as the backbone of its mandate.