Lai Mohammed Heads to UK for Academic Engagements

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, is scheduled to participate in a series of high-level speaking engagements in the United Kingdom, with visits to Cambridge and London later this month.

According to his itinerary, the engagements began April 22 in Cambridge, where he will interact with academic communities across multiple institutions. His first stop is Abbey College Cambridge, where he will be hosted by the Principal, Ellen Hesse. He will stop by the Eko Kitchen Restaurant in Cambridge for a more informal interaction.

He will also visit Cambridge Seminars College for another session co-hosted by Ali Kurambayev and C.A. Davidson.

The former minister is further scheduled to visit St John’s College, Cambridge, where he will engage with scholars and members of the Cambridge University Nigeria Society. The session is expected to hold from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The engagements will continue on April 24 in London, where Mohammed is slated to speak at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). The event is organised by the LSE Programme for African Leadership.

During the tour, he is also expected to speak on his new book, ‘Headlines and Sound Bites: Media Moments That Defined An Administration,’ which he says seeks to provide context, address misconceptions, and offer firsthand accounts of the administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

Mohammed described the publication as a personal effort to document his tenure as Nigeria’s longest-serving Minister of Information and Culture, spanning information, culture, tourism, and national orientation.

The visit is expected to provide a platform for discussions on governance, media, and leadership in Africa, drawing participation from students, academics, and policy stakeholders in the UK.