Adebayo Questions INEC’s Commitment to Credible 2027 Polls, Says Opportunity Already ‘Blown’

A leading figure of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has cast serious doubt on the ability and willingness of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a credible election in 2027, declaring that Nigeria may have already “lost the opportunity” for free and fair polls.

In a wide-ranging interview, Adebayo shifted the focus of Nigeria’s political debate from opposition coalition-building to what he described as deeper structural flaws in the electoral system, insisting that the real issue lies with INEC’s independence and intent.

“I don’t think they are aiming towards that,” Adebayo said when asked about INEC’s preparedness for credible elections. “The person who is not willing to work will not be productive.”

He argued that the credibility of the electoral body is fundamentally compromised by its mode of appointment, noting that the INEC chairman is a product of presidential nomination and institutional endorsement by the Council of State and the National Assembly.

According to him, the lack of resistance at the time of the appointment reflects a broader systemic failure.

“It looks to me that there was no uproar… even those now criticising the INEC chairman were praising the appointment months ago,” he stated, suggesting that current criticisms are driven more by political convenience than principle.

Adebayo traced the roots of Nigeria’s electoral challenges to missed reform opportunities, particularly referencing the Justice Mohammed Uwais electoral reform recommendations, which he said were ignored by past political leaders.

He argued that successive administrations and the political elite benefited from flawed elections and therefore failed to institute meaningful reforms.

“A lot of opportunity for free, fair and credible elections had been lost,” he said, adding that those who once benefited from the system are now its victims.

In a striking assertion, the SDP chieftain declared that responsibility for credible elections has effectively shifted away from INEC to other stakeholders.

“The only people left who can ensure free, fair and credible elections are the politicians themselves, the media, the voters and law enforcement,” he said. “But for INEC, I think that opportunity is already out.”

Beyond the electoral body, Adebayo also took aim at the broader political environment, alleging that the current administration is not committed to democratic principles and has little incentive to strengthen electoral transparency.

His remarks come amid ongoing debates about opposition coalitions ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, Adebayo maintained that the SDP’s strategy is not centred on elite political alliances but on mobilising the large percentage of Nigerians who have historically abstained from voting.

He revealed that the party is experiencing rapid grassroots growth, claiming that membership is increasing by tens of thousands weekly across remote parts of the country.

He emphasized that the SDP is more focused on “quality participation” than merely inflating figures for submission to INEC.

While leaving the door open for future alliances, Adebayo stressed that any meaningful coalition must be rooted in shared values and electoral integrity rather than opportunistic power-sharing.

“Our objective is not just to remove a president,” he said. “It is to replace that system with one that represents genuine governance and accountability.”

The SDP leader’s comments underscore rising concerns about electoral credibility in Nigeria and signal that debates ahead of 2027 may increasingly centre not just on candidates and coalitions, but on the integrity of the electoral process itself.