Police Partner NAPTIP, NIS to Combat Human Trafficking, Illegal Migration, Transnational Organised Crime

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has strengthened its partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to combat human trafficking, illegal migration, and transnational organised crime, with a renewed focus on intelligence sharing, joint operations, and improved border security.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Director-General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

During the visit, Bello congratulated the IGP on his leadership and expressed appreciation for the continued support of the Nigeria Police Force.

She also sought enhanced collaboration, particularly in specialised technical assistance and joint operational frameworks, to strengthen the agency’s expanding mandate.

Responding, the IGP reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to supporting NAPTIP’s operations, assuring that the Force would deploy its full operational and intelligence capabilities to advance the agency’s objectives.

In a statement, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, said the IGP emphasised a shift towards intelligence-led strategies, including enhanced joint operations, deployment of liaison officers, and real-time intelligence sharing to dismantle organised criminal networks effectively.

Disu further pledged technical support from the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the NPF National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), alongside targeted capacity-building initiatives and specialised training for NAPTIP personnel within police training institutions.

He also announced plans to institutionalise regular strategic briefings to monitor progress and sustain momentum, noting that the strengthened partnership underscores a zero-tolerance stance against human trafficking and related crimes, ensuring perpetrators have no safe haven in Nigeria.

In a related development, the IGP visited the Nigeria Immigration Service Headquarters in Abuja to deepen inter-agency collaboration on border security and intelligence sharing.

He highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts in tackling cross-border crimes, stressing that effective border control and intelligence integration are critical to national security.

Disu called for improved coordination mechanisms, joint training, and real-time intelligence exchange, reaffirming the readiness of the Nigeria Police Force to strengthen collaboration with the NIS.

In her response, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap, commended the IGP for the visit, describing it as a demonstration of strong commitment to inter-agency cooperation.

She also highlighted the Service’s ongoing collaboration with the INTERPOL National Central Bureau in areas such as border management, transnational crime control, and intelligence sharing.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to strengthening inter-agency synergy in advancing national security.