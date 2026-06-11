Breaking: DSS, Army Foil Planned ESN Attacks in Southeast, Recover Rocket Launcher, Arms Cache

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), supported by troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, have foiled a major plot by members of the outlawed Eastern Security Network (ESN) to launch coordinated attacks across Nigeria’s Southeast region.

Security sources disclosed on Thursday that the operation, driven by intelligence gathered by the DSS, led to the arrest of two ESN field commanders in Garki, Enugu State, on Monday. The suspects were reportedly coordinating plans to attack security checkpoints and orchestrate mass kidnappings targeting women, students and children across the region.

According to the sources, intelligence obtained from the arrested commanders prompted the DSS to seek military support from the 82 Division. A joint covert operation was subsequently launched, culminating in raids on an ESN armoury located in the Agbani area of Enugu State on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The operation resulted in the recovery of a significant cache of weapons and military equipment, including a rocket launcher, two rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) warheads, three RPG chargers, and 11 AK-47 rifles.

Security operatives also recovered 18 AK-47 magazines, 1,071 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two handheld grenades, a teargas gun, a baton, two teargas canisters and one smoke grenade launcher.

In addition, investigators recovered 10 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) trousers, eight NYSC T-shirts, and four NYSC lanyards. Sources said the uniforms were intended to be used as disguises by ESN operatives during the planned attacks.

Sources said intelligence extracted from the arrested commanders indicated that the group intended to carry out widespread attacks across Southeast states to create panic, undermine public confidence in security agencies and project the impression that the region had become overwhelmed by insecurity.

The latest breakthrough comes barely a week after DSS operatives arrested five suspected arms couriers linked to the abduction of students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Papiri Village, Niger State, on November 21, 2025.

The suspects, including two Nigerien nationals, were apprehended during coordinated operations in Kaduna, Niger, and Kebbi states. Security agents recovered 15 AK-103 rifles, 15 magazines and 1,434 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition from the suspects.

Security sources described the latest operation as a significant setback for the outlawed group, which has been linked to a series of kidnappings and attacks on security personnel in the Southeast.

The raid on the Enugu armoury follows recent DSS operations in the state that led to the arrest of several suspected members of the group, highlighting ongoing efforts by security agencies to dismantle its operational network and prevent further attacks.