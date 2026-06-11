INEC Announces Restoration of Suppressed Constituencies in Benue, Delta, Jigawa, Kogi

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the restoration of some suppressed constituencies in Benue, Delta, Jigawa and Kogi States following the judgement of courts

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, in a statement issued yesterday said the Commission has fixed the 16th-25th June, 2026 for the conduct of political party primaries in the restored constituencies.

He said: “Pursuant to the Judgment of the Courts directing the restoration of some suppressed Constituencies in Benue, Delta, Jigawa and Kogi States, and in line with the powers conferred on the Commission by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2026, the Commission has restored the following State Constituencies:

“Benue state – Nyamatsor, Ukum Afia, Konshisha III (Shangev-Tiev), Makurdi III (South East), and Gboko III State Constituencies.

“Delta State – Aniocha North II, Ika North East II, Sapele II, Ethiope West II, Warri South West II, and Warri North II State Constituencies.

“Jigawa state – Aujara State Constituency. Kogi state – Adavi East, Eika, Ajaokuta North, Bassa-Komu, Dekina To wn & District, ljumu II, Kabba-Bunu II, Koton Karfe II, Igalao gwa, and Ogugu State Constituencies.

“To facilitate the participation of the restored constituencies in the 2027 general election, particularly with respect to the nomination of candidates by political parties, the commission has fixed the 16th to 25th June, 2026 for the conduct of political party primaries in the restored constituencies.”

Haruna noted that for the avoidance of doubt all other timelines and activities contained in the already published revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general election shall apply to the restored constituencies.

In light of the peculiar nature of this arrangement, the commission said political parties are requested to submit notices of political party primaries to the commission prior to the scheduled date for the primaries.