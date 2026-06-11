Lagos APC Aspirants Slam ‘Mischievous’ Attempt to Link Speaker Obasa to Protest

A coalition of aspirants in the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries has denounced what it described as a “malicious and distracting attempt” to link the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, to the peaceful protests staged last week over the party’s primaries.

In a strongly worded statement signed by prominent party figures and released to the press on Wednesday, the group insisted that the demonstration was a spontaneous expression of dissatisfaction by aspirants and their supporters across Lagos State.

The statement was signed by, among others, Hon. Seye Oladejo (Mushin), Hon. Kolawole Taiwo (Ajeromi-Ifelodun), Hon. Noheem Adams (Eti-Osa), Hon. Stephen Ogundipe (Oshodi), Hon. Apata Samuel (Somolu), Hon. David Doherty (Amuwo-Odofin), Hon. Ganiyu Egunjobi (Agege), and Hon. Ganiyu Ayuba (Alimosho).

The aspirants stressed that the protest was driven by genuine grievances and not by any sponsorship.

“To suggest that thousands of committed APC members and supporters required sponsorship before voicing their frustrations is insulting to their intelligence and dismissive of their legitimate concerns,” the statement declared.

According to the group, the protesters raised issues of alleged manipulation, distortion of results, cheating, and disregard for party guidelines during the primaries. These concerns, they argued, are neither isolated nor imaginary but reflect the frustrations of party faithful who invested time, resources, and political capital in the democratic process.

The signatories accused unnamed individuals of attempting to scapegoat Speaker Obasa in order to trivialise the complaints and divert attention from the need for justice, reconciliation, and unity within the APC.

“Rather than addressing the issues at the heart of the protest, some individuals have chosen the convenient path of scapegoating. Such futile attempts are clearly designed to shift public attention away from the need for fairness and party cohesion,” they noted.

Looking ahead to the 2027 general elections, the aspirants urged party leaders to focus on resolving the outstanding issues from the primaries. They emphasised that the APC’s strength lies in its ability to accommodate differing opinions, correct internal shortcomings, and emerge stronger through dialogue and fairness.

“The concerns of aggrieved aspirants and their supporters deserve attention, not diversion. Addressing these grievances sincerely and urgently will strengthen confidence in the party’s internal democratic processes and enable us to approach the forthcoming elections with a united and formidable front,” the statement concluded.