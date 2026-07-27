Gbenga Adeyinka to Host QEDNG Summit as Kiekie Joins Speakers

Ace comedian and compere Gbenga Adeyinka will host the second edition of the QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit, while actress and content creator Kiekie has joined the growing list of speakers for the event.

The announcement was made on Monday by Mighty Media Plus Network Limited, publishers of QEDNG.

Dr Olamide Okulaja, technical adviser to the Lagos State Ministry of Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, and a key driver of the Invest Lagos initiative, is another addition to the lineup of speakers.

The organisers also announced that veteran journalist and culture advocate Steve Ayorinde and broadcaster and media executive Funke Treasure will moderate the two panel sessions at the summit.

Themed “Creativity, Culture and Nigeria’s Next Chapter,” the 2026 QEDNG Creative Powerhouse Summit will hold on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA, Lagos. It will bring together creative professionals, policymakers and business leaders for conversations on the future of Nigeria’s creative economy, with discussions focusing on innovation, investment and public policy.

Popularly known as Kiekie, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori has built a successful career as a content creator, event and TV host, actress, brand influencer and entrepreneur. Through her engaging digital content and growing influence across entertainment and media, she has become one of the country’s most recognisable creative voices, representing the growing impact of the creator economy.

Gbenga Adeyinka, one of Nigeria’s best-known entertainers and event hosts, brings decades of experience as a comedian, broadcaster and master of ceremonies. Widely respected for his ability to engage audiences across different platforms, he will guide proceedings throughout the summit.

Steve Ayorinde, a journalist, culture commentator and former commissioner for tourism, arts and culture in Lagos State, will moderate one of the panel sessions. He is widely respected for his contributions to arts journalism and public policy.

Funke Treasure, a broadcaster, media executive and creative director of Yellow Bloom Consulting, will moderate the second panel. She has built a reputation for thoughtful conversations on leadership, business and personal development through television, radio and digital media.

The organisers had earlier announced Sir Demola Aladekomo, executive chairman of SmartCity Resorts Plc, as chairman of the summit, and Ife Adebayo, national coordinator of the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) programme at the Bank of Industry, as keynote speaker.

Other speakers include veteran actress Joke Silva, creative economy strategist Audu Maikori, advertising executive Steve Babaeko, technology and finance content creator Fisayo Fosudo, talent manager and music executive Efe Omorogbe, media and intellectual property lawyer Omotayo Inakoju, theatre practitioner and culture administrator Yibo Koko, and publisher Anwuli Ojogwu.

Commenting on the latest additions to the programme, QEDNG publisher and convener of the summit, Olumide Iyanda, said the organisers were deliberate in selecting personalities whose work reflects the changing landscape of Nigeria’s creative economy.

“The creative economy continues to evolve, and so has our approach to this year’s summit. Kiekie represents a new generation of creators who have built successful careers by embracing digital platforms, while Dr Okulaja brings a public policy and investment perspective to the conversation, drawing on his experience in creating an enabling environment for enterprise, innovation and economic growth.

“Gbenga Adeyinka brings the experience and presence needed to anchor the conversations. Steve Ayorinde and Funke Treasure also bring a deep understanding of the media and the creative industries, making them ideal moderators for what promises to be engaging discussions,” Mr Iyanda said.

He added that the summit is designed to encourage meaningful conversations that connect creativity with business, technology, public policy and national development.