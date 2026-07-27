NBA, African Judges’ Forum Condemn Abduction of Kebbi Judge, Demand Immediate Release

Wale Igbintade

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the Africa Judges & Jurists Forum (AJJF) have strongly condemned the abduction of Justice Faruku Hassan Bunza of the Kebbi State High Court, describing the incident as a grave assault on the judiciary, the rule of law and Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

Justice Bunza was reportedly abducted by suspected armed bandits from his residence in Bunza Local Government Area of Kebbi State during the early hours of July 26, 2026.

Reacting to the incident in separate statements issued on Monday, both organisations called on Nigerian security agencies to deploy every lawful and available resource to ensure the judge’s immediate and unconditional release, while urging authorities to strengthen security for judicial officers across the country.

The NBA, in a statement signed by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, described the kidnapping as “a direct attack on the Nigerian judiciary, the administration of justice, and the rule of law.”

According to the association, judicial officers occupy a sacred position in Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and must be able to discharge their responsibilities without fear, intimidation or threats to their lives and liberty.

“The increasing audacity of criminal elements in targeting institutions and officials critical to the administration of justice poses a serious danger to public confidence in our justice system and underscores the urgent need for more effective security measures across the country,” the NBA said.

The association called on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), the National Security Adviser, and other relevant security agencies to deploy every available human and technological resource to secure Justice Bunza’s safe release.

It also urged the Kebbi State Government to work closely with federal security agencies to ensure that no effort is spared in rescuing the judge unharmed and bringing those responsible for the abduction to justice.

The NBA further advocated enhanced security arrangements for judicial officers nationwide, stressing that judges should not be left vulnerable to criminal attacks while performing their constitutional responsibilities.

“Protecting members of the Bench is indispensable to preserving the independence, integrity and effectiveness of the judiciary,” the statement added.

Similarly, the Africa Judges & Jurists Forum expressed profound concern over the abduction and conveyed its solidarity with Justice Bunza, his family, the National Judicial Council, the Nigerian judiciary and the people of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its Chairperson, Justice Professor Oagile Bethuel Key Dingake, a Judge of the Supreme and National Courts of Papua New Guinea and the Residual Special Court of Sierra Leone, the continental body described the incident as an attack on the fundamental values underpinning constitutional democracy.

“An attack on a serving judicial officer is a matter of the utmost gravity. Regardless of the motive behind this incident, the abduction of a judge strikes at values that lie at the heart of every constitutional democracy,” Dingake said.

He noted that the administration of justice depends on judges being able to perform their constitutional duties free from fear, intimidation, coercion or violence.

“The safety and security of judicial officers are therefore indispensable to preserving judicial independence, maintaining public confidence in the justice system, and upholding the rule of law,” he added.

The AJJF welcomed what it described as the swift response reportedly initiated by Nigerian security authorities and urged them to employ every lawful measure to secure Justice Bunza’s safe and unconditional release.

The organisation also called for a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible are identified, apprehended and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

Beyond the immediate rescue efforts, the AJJF urged the Federal Government, security agencies and institutions responsible for the administration of justice to strengthen protective measures for judicial officers, particularly those exposed to heightened risks arising from the discharge of their official duties.

According to the forum, safeguarding judges goes beyond protecting individuals and is a constitutional imperative necessary for preserving the integrity and independence of the justice system.

The organisation further called on African governments to periodically review the adequacy of security arrangements for judicial officers, including judicial security risk assessments, emergency response mechanisms and stronger coordination between judicial institutions and law enforcement agencies.

It noted that as threats against justice institutions continue to evolve across the continent, security measures designed to protect judicial officers must equally evolve.

The AJJF reaffirmed its commitment to judicial independence, the rule of law and the protection of judicial officers across Africa, expressing optimism that Justice Bunza would soon be reunited safely with his family and colleagues.

The abduction has triggered widespread concern within Nigeria’s legal community, with both national and continental legal bodies warning that attacks on judicial officers undermine public confidence in the justice system and threaten the independence of the judiciary.

They urged authorities to act swiftly to secure the judge’s release and ensure that those behind the incident are brought to justice.