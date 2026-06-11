Private Jet That Landed on Delta Road Grounded, Crew in Custody, Keyamo Describes Incident as Breach of Regulation, Security

By Chinedu Eze

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the incident at the Asaba airport, where a private jet missed approach on the runway and landed on a concrete road under construction at Ogwashi-Uku, Delta state as serious breach of regulation and security.

In his verified X handle, Keyamo said the aircraft returned to Lagos without obtaining the requisite regulatory approval and the pilot did not notify the Air Traffic Control before take-off but did so after the aircraft had become airborne.

The Minister explained the actions taken by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) because of the breach and said that upon the arrival of the aircraft in Lagos, the Authority immediately grounded the aircraft pending the outcome of its investigation.

The NCAA also placed the flight under regulatory review while it conducts further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the occurrence and the subsequent unauthorized departure of the aircraft.

The regulatory Authority is coordinating with relevant aviation stakeholders, including the operator and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In addition, it has suspended the operator’s permit for Non-Commercial flight (PNCF).

The NCAA will also review all operational, airworthiness, maintenance, and flight-related records as part of its statutory responsibilities and will take further enforcement action in accordance with applicable aviation regulations.

Keyamo said he has also spoken to relevant security agencies and “I have been assured that the crew are in their custody and they are assisting them with their investigation.”

“I have received reports of the private aircraft that conducted a missed approach at approximately 07:43 am local time this morning (Yesterday) whilst attempting to land at the Asaba airport and ended up landing on a concrete road still under construction in the Ogwashi-Uku area, near Asaba. Happily, eye witnesses at the scene indicate that all occupants safely exited the aircraft and were transported to Asaba by road. The aircraft had four crew members on board and there were no injuries to them.

“I am also informed that the aircraft subsequently departed the location at approximately 11:02 GMT and returned to Lagos without obtaining the requisite regulatory approval. I also understand that Air Traffic Control was notified only after the aircraft had become airborne. In order words, the aircraft had no clearance to take off again. We view this incident as a serious breach of regulations and security,” the minister stated.