Tinubu Lauds Ex-Naval Staff, Vice Admiral  Gambo’s Contribution To National Development

.Salutes political ally and friend, Orji Kalu on 66th birthday

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (rtd) as he clocks 60 on April 22, 2026, commending his outstanding contributions to the armed forces and the country.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, joined family, friends and associates in celebrating a distinguished naval officer whose career in the Nigerian Navy was marked by discipline, professionalism, and exemplary service.

Gambo was the 21st indigenous Chief of Naval Staff, who served from 2021 to 2023.

During his military career, which spanned over three decades, the Underwater Warfare Specialist served in many capacities, including aboard NNS Ambe, NNS Damisa, NNS Ayam, and as Nigeria’s Defence Attaché in Luanda, Angola.

He also served as Naval Assistant to the Chief of Naval Staff; Deputy Director and Acting Director, Defence Affairs, Office of National Security Adviser (ONSA); Director, Research and Rescue, Defence Headquarters; and Director, Procurement, Defence Space Administration, among others.

Tinubu particularly highlighted and lauded Gambo’s leadership of the Navy during a critical period in Nigeria’s maritime security.

Under Gambo’s stewardship, Nigeria recorded significant gains in securing its maritime domain, including the country’s exit from the International Maritime Bureau’s list of piracy-prone countries in 2022. This achievement remains a key milestone in the nation’s security history.

The President noted with appreciation Gambo’s unwavering patriotism, courage, and commitment to duty, describing him as a worthy example of service to the nation.

Tinubu prays that Almighty Allah will grant him continued good health, strength, and more years of fulfilment and meaningful contributions to national development.

The President also on Tuesday congratulated his friend and political ally, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, former Abia State governor and Senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, on his 66th birthday on April 21, 2026.

The President noted the Senator’s immense contributions to national development and commitment to the development of Abia State, which he served as governor from 1999 to 2007.

In the Senate, Orji Kalu had previously served as Chief Whip. He now chairs the Senate Committee on Southeast Development Commission (SEDC).

SEDC is one of the regional development commissions established by President Tinubu to accelerate the growth and development of the regions.

According to Tinubu: “Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s vision, resilience, industry and service to the nation and commitment to the progress of Abia are noteworthy.

“As a media mogul and Chairman of SLOK Holding, the former Abia governor is also playing his part in the economic development of the country.

“ I wish him long life, greater strength and increased wisdom as he continues his service to the nation.”