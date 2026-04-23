NYCN Diaspora Urges UAE Authorities to Review Detention of Nigerian Youth

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (Diaspora) has called on the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to urgently review the continued detention of a Nigerian citizen, Sodiq Bello, who has reportedly been held without formal charges since November 2024.

In an open appeal dated April 20, 2026, and signed by its President, Ambassador Collins Idahosa, the council expressed concern over what it described as a prolonged detention without due judicial process.

According to the statement, Bello, 30, was stopped at Dubai International Airport while in transit to Ghana for a short holiday. He has since remained in custody and is currently being held at Abu Dhabi Central Jail (Al Wathba).

The council noted that, as of the time of the appeal, Bello had not been formally charged before a competent court nor given the opportunity to respond to any allegations.

The NYCN Diaspora said it had previously escalated the matter through its UAE chapter to the Nigerian High Commission in Dubai. However, it stated that the length of the detention and the absence of formal legal proceedings necessitated a broader public appeal.

The group urged UAE authorities to conduct a prompt and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding Bello’s detention and to either formally charge him and ensure access to a fair and timely trial or release him if no credible evidence exists.

It also called on the UAE to uphold international legal standards and human rights principles.

While noting the longstanding diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and the UAE, the council said its appeal was made in the spirit of mutual respect and shared commitment to justice and the rule of law.

The council expressed hope that the matter would receive urgent attention and that Bello’s rights would be upheld in line with established legal procedures.