National License: Alert Group Eyes N180bn Loan Disbursement in 2026

Kayode Tokede

After obtaining a national license from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Alert Group has unveiled plans to expand its loan disbursement to N180 billion in 2026 financial year from N130 billion reported in 2025 financial year.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Olarewaju Kazeem, disclosed during an exclusive media chat in Lagos.

He outlined the organisation’s performance, strategic direction, and impact across its business portfolio.

He stated that the group is targeting total assets of N250 billion by the end of 2026, a significant leap from its current position.

He expressed that the national licence by CBN, which required the company to increase its shareholders’ funds to over N5 billion, removes previous geographic limitations and positions the bank to expand its footprint nationwide.

He explained that the new status would enhance market penetration, enable the opening of new branches across the country, and allow the institution to serve a broader customer base, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Kazeem stated that the bank plans to establish at least 15 additional branches across the six geopolitical zones before the end of 2026, noting that the expansion would not only improve access to financial services but also stimulate economic activity and create employment opportunities in host communities.

He added that the national licence would also allow the bank to increase its loan capacity, enabling it to offer larger credit facilities to customers.

The group also used the forum to present its first quarter performance, which it described as strong across key financial indicators.

Kazeem revealed that total assets grew from N63 billion to N90 billion within the first three months of the year, while the gross loan portfolio increased from N50 billion to N64 billion.

Shareholders’ funds rose significantly from N3 billion to N7.7 billion, reflecting investor confidence in the business, while the branch network expanded from 20 to 24 locations.

He noted that despite the rapid growth, the company maintained a disciplined approach to risk management, with its Portfolio at Risk standing at 3.4 percent, one of the lowest in the industry. Profit for the first quarter stood at nearly N700 million, with expectations of improved performance in subsequent quarters.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, the group announced the launch of its savings and investment application, Goldbucks, designed to promote a savings culture and enable users to build wealth through accessible financial products.

Kazeem described the platform as a convenient and secure solution that allows users to save and invest from anywhere in the world, adding that it is available on both Android and iOS devices.

Providing further insight into the platform, the Chief Technology Officer, Damilare Alabi, said the application was built with advanced security architecture and had undergone extensive testing to withstand high user activity and protect against cyber threats.

He added that the platform is backed by regulatory safeguards, giving users confidence in the safety of their investments.

The group said it is targeting at least 500,000 users across its digital platforms before the end of the year, with additional applications focused on payments and lending expected to be rolled out as part of its broader digital expansion.

Beyond its core banking operations, Alert Group highlighted growth across its subsidiaries, including Bucksfield Asset Management, which is approaching N20 billion in managed assets, and Green Bucks, which is expanding renewable energy solutions across several states.

The group also disclosed plans to formally launch its technology arm, Bucksfield Intel Technologies, later in the year to support both internal operations and external clients.

Kazeem explained that the group’s expansion strategy is both vertical and horizontal, combining financial services, asset management, renewable energy, and technology to create a diversified business model.

He emphasised that the bank’s lending approach is based on cash flow analysis and supported by strong risk mitigation measures, including insurance coverage for loans and structured repayment systems designed to prevent over indebtedness.

The company also reiterated its commitment to corporate social responsibility, highlighting initiatives focused on water, education, and healthcare.

Kazeem stated that 10 percent of the bank’s loan portfolio is dedicated to water and sanitation projects, with over N4 billion already disbursed in partnership with international organisations.

He added that more than N1 billion has been deployed to support educational institutions, while healthcare initiatives include free eye tests and the distribution of eyeglasses to underserved communities.

In addition, the group is partnering with government-backed credit schemes to expand access to consumer loans through innovative products such as credit facility cards, which allow beneficiaries to access and utilise funds more conveniently.

He acknowledged potential economic and political uncertainties but maintained that the projections are realistic, supported by strong corporate governance, robust risk management, and increasing customer confidence.

He noted that the company’s customer base has grown from fewer than 10,000 three years ago to nearly 100,000, attributing the growth to trust in the brand and the relevance of its products and services.