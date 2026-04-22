Doro: Humanitarian Response Requires a Unified National Approach

In this interview, Nigeria’s Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, said the country is shifting toward a more coordinated and results-driven approach to humanitarian response and poverty reduction, with a focus on moving vulnerable Nigerians toward productivity and long-term stability. He speaks on the need to end fragmented interventions, strengthen the National Social Register, and build a unified system that connects humanitarian support to measurable outcomes. Oluchi Chibuzor presents the excerpts

Can you speak on your mission and mandate as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction?

I assumed office in November 2025 with a clear mandate aligned with the core responsibilities of the Ministry, which include coordinating humanitarian response, disaster management, and social protection for vulnerable populations.

Our focus is on building a system that is structured, accountable, and responsive. This involves strengthening policy coordination, improving inter-agency collaboration, and deploying technology to enhance service delivery. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that interventions are not only timely but effective and measurable.

How is the Ministry coordinating poverty reduction efforts under the current administration?

We are strengthening the National Social Register as the foundation for targeting and coordination. A unified social protection system is critical if we are to achieve meaningful results.

In the past, fragmentation has reduced the impact of interventions. What we are doing now is aligning programmes, deepening collaboration with state and local governments, and creating clear pathways that allow beneficiaries to move from vulnerability to productivity. Poverty reduction must go beyond relief. It must be structured in a way that leads to economic inclusion and long-term stability.

Why was the recent National Council on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction important?

The Council represents a shift from isolated efforts to coordinated action. It brings together federal, state, and local actors, along with development partners, to align strategies and responses.

Nigeria’s challenges are interconnected. Poverty, displacement, and vulnerability cannot be addressed in silos. The Council provides a platform for joint planning, shared responsibility, and collective execution.

It is designed to ensure that everyone is working within a common framework.

What role does the Ministry play within this framework?

The ministry provides leadership and coordination. Since its establishment, it has been responsible for aligning humanitarian response, disaster management, and social protection efforts across the country.

Through its agencies, the Ministry supports millions of Nigerians affected by conflict, economic hardship, and climate-related challenges, providing assistance that ranges from food and shelter to healthcare and livelihood support.

Our role is to ensure that these efforts are coordinated and aligned with broader national objectives.

Can you point to measurable progress so far?

Yes. The Conditional Cash Transfer programme, which is anchored on the National Social Register, has reached over 8.3 million households, impacting more than 35 million Nigerians.

We are working to expand this to 15 million households. But beyond the numbers, the focus is on outcomes. The objective is to ensure that support leads to improved livelihoods and greater economic participation.

What are the key challenges you have identified?

The biggest challenge is fragmentation. When institutions operate independently without coordination, resources are not used efficiently, and the overall impact is reduced.

Nigeria’s scale of need is significant, and no single institution can address it alone. That is why coordination, shared data, and aligned policies are essential. Without these, we risk duplicating efforts and failing to reach those who need support most.

Is this what informed the creation of the National Council?

Yes. The Council was established to address fragmentation and provide a structured platform for coordination. Its approval by the Federal Executive Council reflects the importance of humanitarian response and poverty reduction as national priorities. It is not symbolic; it is intended to drive alignment, improve efficiency, and deliver measurable outcomes.

What does success look like for this Council?

Success means moving from parallel interventions to a unified system, what we describe as “One Humanitarian, One Poverty Response System.”

It means shared data, coordinated financing, aligned policies, and clear outcomes across all levels of government. In practical terms, it means that every intervention contributes to a common goal.

How urgent is the situation Nigeria faces today?

The situation is urgent. Over 25 million Nigerians require humanitarian assistance annually, and a significant portion of the population lives in multidimensional poverty.

States and local governments are on the frontline of this challenge. Strengthening their capacity, through funding, data systems, and technical support, is essential. At the same time, all stakeholders must be involved. The government alone cannot address these challenges. The private sector, civil society, development partners, and communities all have a role to play.

You have spoken strongly about integration. What does this mean in practice?

Integration means connecting humanitarian response with long-term development. It ensures that interventions are not isolated, but part of a broader system that supports recovery, resilience, and economic inclusion. When systems are integrated, they are more accountable, more sustainable, and more effective.

What are your immediate priorities?

First, strengthening the National Social Register as the backbone of targeting and coordination.

Second, deepening ownership at the state and local levels, because solutions must be driven from within communities. Third, creating clear pathways that enable individuals and households to move from vulnerability to productivity.

What message would you leave with stakeholders?

The focus must be on action, collaboration, and accountability. If we work together within a shared framework, we can build a system that responds effectively to humanitarian needs while creating real opportunities for people to improve their lives. No Nigerian should face a crisis alone. That is the direction we are working toward.