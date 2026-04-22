Seven  Banks’ Total Assets Hits N147.2trn on Increased Capital Inflows, Recapitalisation

Kayode Tokede

On the back of increased capital inflows, enhanced lending strategies, and ongoing recapitalisation, seven listed banks on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), recorded N147.2 trillion total assets in 2025, about 11.4 per cent increase over N132.14 trillion reported in 2024.

The seven banks are: Zenith Bank Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) and Ecobank Transnational Incorporated. Others are: Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Wema Bank Plc, FCMB Group Plc and First Holdco Plc.

A breakdown of their audited/unaudited result and accounts showed that deposits from customers contributed about 71.13 per cent of the N147.2 trillion while loans & advances to customers contributed 32.25 per cent.

Further analysis showed that customers showed confidence in the banks as deposits closed 2025 at N104.68 trillion, about 15.2 per cent increase over N90.87 trillion reported in 2024.

The seven banks’ loans & advances to customers moved from N42.8 trillion in 2024, about 10.9 per cent increase to N47.47trillion in 2025.

A breakdown of their total assets revealed that Ecobank Transnational Incorporated led others as its total assets closed 2025 at N49.66 trillion ($34.49 billion), nearly 15 per cent increase over N43.3 trillion ($27.96billion) in 2024.

Ecobank recorded N36.44 trillion deposits from customers as against N31.64 trillion in 2024.

In a presentation, Ecobank said, “Customer deposits increased by $4.9 billion ($2.2 billion in constant currency), to $25.3 billion as of December 31, 2025. In CIB, deposits increased by $1.8 billion to $10.2 billion, reflecting robust transaction flows from large corporations and public sector entities, as well as deposit campaigns. CCB deposits rose by $3.1 billion to $15.1 billion, driven by deepening customer engagements and growing primary banking relationships.

“Overall, customer deposits are stable and diversified, with the proportion of ‘sticky’ and low cost CASA deposits as a percentage of total customer deposits rising to 87.1 per cent in 2025 from 86.4 per cent in 2024. This improvement reflects management’s continued efforts to optimise the deposit mix and reduce reliance on higher-cost funding sources.”

“In the UEMOA region, gross loans rose by $895 million (+281 million in constant currency), driven by strong growth in CCB loans. Conversely, in Nigeria, loans decreased by $43 million ($166 million in constant currency), reflecting management’s strategic decision to reduce lending while addressing legacy asset quality issues and pursuing its capital restoration plan.

“In the AWA region, loans increased by $558 million ($223 million in constant currency), reflecting healthy growth in consumer loans, partly driven by digitally enabled lending in Ghana. Finally, the CESA region recorded gross loan growth of $732 million ($545 million in constant currency), mainly from commercial lending,” Ecobank added.

On its part, Zenith Bank Plcthat closed the 2025 financial year with a total assets of N31.46 trillion, representing an increase of 5 per cent from N29.96 trillion in 2024, while First Holdco declared N27.07 trillion total assets in 2025, up by 2.04 per cent when compared to N26.52 trillion reported in 2024.

GTCO recorded N17.76 trillion in total assets during the period under review, about 20.04 per cent increase over N14.8 trillion in the corresponding year.

GTCO in a presentation to analysts/investors stated, “Total assets grew by 20.0 per cent, largely driven by 33.6 per cent and 12.4 per cent growth in investment securities and the loan book, respectively. Well-diversified asset base structure across all the Group’s business verticals with loans accounting for 17.6 per cent, a pointer to future opportunities for growth; investment securities – 31.2 per cent, cash & cash equivalent – 30.7 per cent, a further indication of the Group’s strong liquidity position and robust earning capacity.” Stanbic IBTC Holdings declared N8.62 trillion total assets in 2025, an increase of 24.7 per cent from N6.9 trillion in 2024.

In addition, FCMB Group posted N7.54 trillion total assets in 2025, a growth of 6.9 per cent from N7.05 trillion in 2024, while Wema Bank reported N5.07 trillion total assets, up by 41.2 per cent from N3.59 trillion declared in 2024.

Agusto & Co. Limited in its its 2025 Nigerian Banking Industry Report maintained an upward growth trajectory with total assets and contingents projected to reach N242.3 trillion ($151.4 billion at N1,600/$) by December 31 , 2025 after expanding by 44.9 per cent year-on-year to N186.6 trillion ($121.5 billion at N1,536/$) as at December 31 , 2024.

The firm noted that the Nigerian banking industry has remained resilient, successfully navigating various global and domestic macroeconomic vagaries.

Commenting, The Vice President, Highcap Securities, Mr. David Adnori said, “The substantial N14.2 trillion total assets by the seven banks in 2025 underscores the banking sector’s robust growth and resilience. This asset expansion highlights the strength of Nigeria’s banking industry, which plays a pivotal role in Nigeria, and other regions’ economic stability. Factors contributing to this growth include increased capital inflows, enhanced lending strategies, and ongoing recapitalization efforts within the sector.”