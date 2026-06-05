Again, Troops Disrupt Major Terrorist Networks in North-East

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), working in conjunction with Operation Desert Sanity V, have again disrupted major terrorist networks across the North-East, recording significant successes in ongoing counter-terrorism and counter-criminal operations.

According to a statement by the Media Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, the achievements stemmed from sustained operational momentum across the theatre, resulting in the arrest of terrorists and their collaborators, the disruption of logistics supply chains, the recovery of arms and ammunition, and the consolidation of security gains in the region.

In a series of intelligence-led operations across Borno and Yobe States, troops recorded major breakthroughs against terrorist logistics networks. At Benisheikh Market, troops, alongside Forest Guards, arrested a suspected Boko Haram/ISWAP logistics supplier, Girema Aliko, 40, who had been on a watchlist. He was intercepted while transporting 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and later confessed to supplying fuel and other logistics to terrorist elements.

Similarly, troops of the 7 Division Provost Group arrested Mohammed Bulama, 25, at Ngawom, Muna Garage, within Maiduguri Metropolitan Council. Preliminary investigations linked him to terrorist elements, while the suspect reportedly expressed willingness to provide intelligence to support ongoing operations.

In another development, troops apprehended an absconded soldier, Private Umar Bema of the 50 Task Force Battalion, who allegedly deserted his unit with his personal weapon. Preliminary findings linked him to criminal activities, including robbery. His rifle and magazines were recovered, and he remains in custody.

Operations in Biu Local Government Area also led to the arrest of a suspected kidnapper and member of a criminal syndicate. The suspect reportedly confessed to involvement in kidnapping, cattle rustling and other criminal activities, while revealing links between criminal groups and terrorist elements.

Further successes were recorded in Gubio, where troops intercepted a suspected terrorist logistics supplier transporting large quantities of food items intended for Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters.

In Adamawa State, troops working with local hunters arrested two suspected ISWAP members who confessed to participating in attacks and abductions in parts of Borno and Adamawa States. Troops also recorded progress in the ongoing surrender process as a fleeing Boko Haram/ISWAP member surrendered with two children in the Kukawa axis.

The Theatre Command said the cumulative impact of the operations has significantly weakened terrorist networks and logistics bases, reaffirming its commitment to protecting lives and property while sustaining security, peace and economic stability across the North-East.