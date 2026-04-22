CITN Summit  to Assess Tax Reforms, Explore Path  to Inclusive Growth

Omolabake Fasogbon

With Nigeria’s new tax laws expected to reshape fiscal outcomes, the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has said its forthcoming 28th Annual Tax Conference will be assessing reforms, while exploring pathways for taxation to drive inclusive development.

The Institute noted that the conference, in its 28th edition themed, “Tax Reforms and Global Relevance: Positioning Nigeria’s Tax System for a Sustainable Future,” will convene key stakeholders, including policymakers, tax administrators, legislators, private sector leaders, and development partners at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The conference focus is deemed apt considering Nigeria’s repositioning of its fiscal architecture in line with recent reforms.

President and Chairman of the Council of CITN, Innocent Ohagwa, described the event, kicking off May 11 as a premier platform for national dialogue, stressing that taxation must be harnessed not only to raise revenue but to foster fairness, competitiveness, and sustainable development.

“This conference offers a convergence point for professionals and policymakers to engage deeply on how taxation can be better aligned with inclusive development,” he noted.

Plenary sessions will assess early outcomes of Nigeria’s 2025 tax reforms, their impact on business competitiveness, and the efficiency of tax administration.