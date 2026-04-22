BIC Reinforces Long-term Investment in Nigeria, Expands Distribution

BIC, a global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Nigeria’s economy, advancing investments across its local supply chain, expanding its distribution network, and strengthening partnerships that support business growth and job creation nationwide.

As a longstanding player in Nigeria, BIC continues to contribute to economic activity by enabling access to its products through an extensive distribution system and footprint that supports businesses across wholesale, logistics, and informal retail channels.

Speaking at the conference, General Manager, BIC Nigeria, Anthony Amahwe said: “Nigeria remains a strategically important market for BIC, and our focus is on building a sustainable business that contributes meaningfully to the economy, and supports the community. Our growth is driven by strong local partnerships and an extensive distribution network that enables us to reach consumers across diverse communities.”

“We will continue to invest in the systems, partnerships, and capabilities that support long-term growth, while contributing to job creation, strengthening local supply chains, and expanding opportunities across the markets in which we operate.” Anthony added.

BIC’s distributor network currently supports thousands of retail touchpoints across Nigeria, enabling the company to reach consumers in both urban and underserved communities while generating economic activity across the value chain. By prioritizing local partnerships and investing in operational capacity, BIC continues to support enterprise growth, strengthen supply chain efficiency and contribute to job creation across its ecosystem.

The company also recognized high-performing distributor partners for their role in expanding BIC’s footprint and deepening its presence across the country.