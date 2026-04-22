2027: Adelabu Set to Resign, Gets Tinubu’s Nod to Vie for Oyo Guber Ticket

. Meets with president, explains delayed exit

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, is set to resign from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the coming days after securing the approval of President Bola Tinubu to contest the 2027 governorship election in Oyo State.

The development followed a meeting between Adelabu and the president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, where he also formally briefed him on his political ambition and presented a report on his stewardship in the power sector.

According to a statement on Wednesday in Abuja issued by the minister’s Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations, Bolaji Tunji, Tinubu granted Adelabu his consent and blessing to pursue the Oyo governorship race.

The statement noted that the approval effectively clears the way for Adelabu’s resignation, which is expected to be formally tendered in the coming days.

It further disclosed that the minister explained the delay in exiting office, saying it was necessary to ensure stability in the power sector and sustain ongoing reforms before stepping down.

“In view of this development, Chief Adebayo Adelabu is expected to resign his position as minister of power in the coming days. The timing of his anticipated resignation reflects his commitment to addressing key sectoral challenges and ensuring continuity in ongoing reforms prior to exiting office.

“Notably, this includes efforts to stabilise the sector following recent declines in power generation due to gas supply constraints to power plants, ongoing pipeline repairs, and outstanding obligations to gas suppliers, as well as the need to secure the president’s approval for his intended resignation and gubernatorial aspiration in Oyo State,” the statement said.

Besides, the minister expressed appreciation to the president for his steadfast support and reaffirmed his commitment to the advancement of Nigeria’s power sector and overall national development.

Adelabu’s planned resignation comes against the backdrop of a directive recently issued by the president, requiring political appointees intending to contest elective offices in the 2027 general elections to resign on or before March 31, 2026. His delayed exit has been a subject of debate for weeks.

According to the statement, Adelabu also used the opportunity to present a comprehensive report on developments in the sector over the past two and a half years, including efforts to stabilise electricity generation, strengthen transmission capacity and improve coordination across the value chain.

The statement highlighted that he presented the National Integrated Electricity Policy (NIEP) and its Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP), alongside a medium- to long-term integrated resource framework for the sector aimed at ensuring continuity and sustainability of reforms.

It added that Tinubu commended the minister for his work in laying a policy foundation for the transformation of the power sector.

Adelabu expressed appreciation to the president for his support and reaffirmed his commitment to the continued transformation of Nigeria’s power sector.

Talking about the final briefing by the minister and documents presented to the president, the statement explained: “The NIEP is a comprehensive policy framework designed to guide the sustainable development of Nigeria’s electricity sector. It provides a long-term roadmap for achieving energy security, expanding electricity access, integrating renewable energy, and building a more resilient and efficient power sector.

“The Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP) serves as the operational blueprint for the NIEP, detailing specific actions, timelines, and institutional responsibilities required to translate policy objectives into measurable outcomes.

“The SIP prioritises critical interventions across generation, transmission, and distribution, while also addressing regulatory reforms, investment mobilisation, human capacity and local content development within the sector.”