FCT Education Secretary Slams NUT, Warns of Looming WASCE Crisis Over Strike

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





The FCT Education Secretariat Mandate Secretary, Danlami Hayyo, has warned the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) to suspend its ongoing industrial action so as not to demoralise students scheduled to write their West African School Certificate Examinations (WASCE) today.

He spoke of the likely psychological effects on the students yesterday during a school inspection following reports that union members were forcibly removing students and teachers from classrooms.

“I was initially impressed by the high turnout of both students and teachers ready for learning.

“However, the NUT has chased pupils out of some schools. I do not believe it is constitutionally right for a union to forcefully eject students who are eager to learn”, Hayyo said.

He questioned the union’s commitment to the welfare of their own children and the timing of the strike when the examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) were set to commence nationwide.

He warned that the development could lead to mass failure as WAEC will not reschedule its calendar specifically for FCT students.

Defending the current administration’s record, Hayyo further clarified the financial standing of the government regarding union demands, stating the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike had paid 40 per cent of teachers ‘entitlements last year.

The Secretary stressed that many of the outstanding grievances involved the Local Education Authority (LEA) and the Area Council Chairmen, rather than the central FCT Administration.

He entreated the union to return to the bargaining table rather than “destabilizing” the entire FCT education system over local council disputes.

“I am tired of this cycle of strikes. For effective learning and quality education, industrial action is not the best path. If we continue to discourage these children now, they may retaliate when they become the leaders of tomorrow.

“We are working to reduce the number of out-of-school children, but this strike is pushing us backward”, Hayyo stated.