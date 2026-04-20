SSANU, Gives FG April 30 Deadline to Sign Renegotiated Agreement of Face Strike 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Non-academic staff of government-owned universities in the country under the auspices of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has given the federal government April 30 deadline to finalize its renegotiation agreement or their members will embark on industrial action.

The union condemned what it described as attempt to portray the process of renegotiation as concluded, particularly through the circulation of a letter by the federal government suggesting approval of a 30 percent increase on allowances, when discussions are still in progress and no final agreement has been signed by the parties.

In a communique signed by SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Haruna Ibrahim, the union said that renegotiation process with the federal government is still ongoing and has not been concluded.

“The union has met with the government team seven times between October 2024 and now and that there are two broad areas of renegotiation, monetary and the non-monetary aspects, where it affects our welfare and wellbeing. So, for us, the discussion is still ongoing and that we have not concluded,” he said.

While reading out the communique to journalists, Ibrahim said that SSANU was concerned over attempts in the public domain to portray the process as concluded, particularly through the circulation of a letter suggesting approval of a 30 percent increase on allowances, when discussions are still in progress and no final agreement has been signed by the parties.

“SSANU will not accept any outcome that falls below the negotiated understanding reached in the course of the renegotiation process, and insists that fairness, due process, and collective bargaining principles must be respected.

“Consequently, NEC in session reaffirms its position by the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU on the final ultimatum given to the federal government from 1st to 30th April, 2026 to conclude the renegotiation process and sign their respective agreements.

“Should the federal government fail to conclude the renegotiation process and sign the agreements within the stated period, SSANU will have no alternative but to, along with NASU, commence an indefinite, comprehensive, and total industrial action,” he said.

The union called on all its members across the branches to remain calm, vigilant, united, and prepared to fully comply with the decisions of the Union in defence of their welfare, dignity, and collective interest.

Speaking on how to execute the industrial action, Ibrahim said that SSANU is going also mobilize non-teaching staff of the polytechnic and colleges of education to join the strike.

“So, our members have spoken, and they have spoken with one voice, and that we expect the President of this country, President Bola Tinubu, being a democrat, he should listen to the voices of the masses.

“He should listen to the voices of workers in the universities. I think people should also understand that the non-teaching cadre or non-teaching workers in the universities are the ones in charge of the welfare and the wellbeing of our students.

It also conveyed a vote of confidence on the current leadership of SSANU for