ESUT Delegation in Doha to Study AI Innovation Models as Mbah Drives Experiential Learning in Enugu

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia





Governor Peter Mbah has taken practical steps to actualise his vision of positioning Enugu State as a leading hub for technology-driven economic growth by promoting practical, skills-based education over purely theoretical learning.

To this end, a high-level delegation of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) has been sent to Doha, Qatar, on an academic study visit. The focus of the study is on Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation, applied learning and implementation models.

Led by the Vice-Chancellor of ESUT, Prof. Aloysius-Michael Okolie, the delegation would undertake inspection visits to academic and advanced learning institutions across Qatar to gain firsthand experience of the country’s applied learning systems.

Qatar was chosen for the study visit based on recognition of its top-rated educational institutions and strong emphasis on experiential and applied learning.

The study visit, which forms part of an emerging collaboration between Enugu and Qatar would ultimately lead to the establishment of a Centre for Artificial Intelligence Studies, Research and Innovation at ESUT.

The proposed centre is expected to expand experiential learning opportunities for students while advancing research, innovation, and industry engagement in AI-related fields.

A government house press release quoted Prof. Okolie as saying that the initiative reflects the need for a fundamental scale-up in teaching and learning in Enugu State.

“We need to study successful models and engage with informed perspectives in order to harmonise our programmes with global standards in Robotics, Cybersecurity, Data Science, and Software Engineering,” he said.

The ESUT VC noted that members of the delegation were carefully selected in line with the state’s strategic education and innovation agenda. He commended Governor Mbah’s vision for smart education and technological advancement in Enugu State.

Representatives of the host institutions expressed their commitment to supporting the initiative, emphasising that technology itself is not neutral and that its impact depends largely on how it is applied and governed.

After carrying out a series of institutional inspections, the delegation toured selected innovation facilities where presentations were delivered on global education systems, AI adaptation strategies, and emerging technology models.

In one of the sessions, Dr. Dhamir Mannai, a Cloud and Cyber Security Systems lead, stressed the importance of integrating Artificial Intelligence into modern academic curricula.

He stated that universities must continuously adapt to the rapid pace of technological advancement in order to remain globally competitive relevant.

The delegation also visited leading educational institutions, including Al Maha Academy for Boys, with additional visits scheduled for tertiary institutions such as Carnegie Mellon University of Qatar.

According to Enugu officials, the proposed AI centre is expected to serve as a hub of excellence, providing industry-driven training, research opportunities, innovation pathways, and professional development programmes for students, academics, and practitioners.

Aside from knowledge acquisition, discussions in Doha also focused on the opportunities and challenges associated with Artificial Intelligence.

Stakeholders highlighted the importance of responsible adaptation and development of appropriate regulatory frameworks to address issues such as misinformation, ethical concerns, and AI-generated content.

They further pledged to provide technical expertise and ethical guidance to support the initiative and strengthen collaboration between academia and industry.

Beyond expanding institutional knowledge of AI implementation, the delegation is expected to return with strategic recommendations aimed at strengthening the integration of Artificial Intelligence into teaching, research, and broader educational development frameworks within Enugu State.

Among the Enugu delegation were senior academic and administrative leaders of ESUT, including the Director of Academic Planning, Professor Chike Anibeze; the Registrar, Ambrose Ugwu; the Chairman of the MoU Committee, Prof. Titus Enudu.

Others include the Director of Physical Planning, Prof. Frank Iloeje; the Director of TETFund, Dr. Onyekachi Egwuagu; Dr. Jonathan Okolie of the Office of the Vice-Chancellor; and Samson Eneje, an Enugu-born tech expert based in Qatar.