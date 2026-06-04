First Lady: APC Has Become a Model for Nigeria’s Democratic Engagement

• Says ruling party has shown that politics can be played without bitterness

•Donates vehicles to women leaders in non-APC states

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a model for democratic engagement in the country.

According to her, APC has shown that party politics can be conducted without rancour or bitterness.

Speaking on Wednesday at the inauguration of the Tinubu Torchbearers (TTB), a Tinubu support group established to mobilise nationwide support for the administration’s policies, programmes and the Renewed Hope Agenda, at the Banquet Hall of State House, Abuja, the first lady hailed the conduct of the party’s recently concluded primaries. She said the exercise was peaceful and a testament to APC’s democratic maturity.

Mrs Tinubu emphasised that APC had distinguished itself by promoting internal democracy and resolving disagreements through peaceful means

She stated, “Our party has shown the rest of the country that there can be democracy without bitterness. The APC is now the party that shows how to play politics without bitterness.”

The first lady commended APC National Women Leader, Dr Mary Alile Idele, and members of the newly inaugurated Tinubu Torchbearers for their commitment to advancing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda ahead of the 2027 general election.

The first lady urged members of the group to serve as ambassadors of the administration by communicating government policies and achievements responsibly while maintaining civility in political engagements.

Mrs. Tinubu also announced the donation of vehicles to APC women leaders in states where the party was not currently in power, describing the gesture as part of efforts to strengthen and empower the party’s grassroots structures.

She told the benefitting states, namely, Abia, Anambra, Bauchi, Osun, and Oyo that the vehicles would be delivered before the end of the week and would personally belong to the women leaders and not the party.

According to her, “To all our women leaders in states where we do not have APC governors but have committed party members, your vehicles will be ready before the end of the week.

“The vehicles are your personal vehicles. You are not giving them to the party. Register them in your names and use them for the service of the party and your communities.”

She urged all the 31 APC governors to emulate the gesture by providing vehicles and other forms of support to women leaders in their respective states.

Mrs. Tinubu said, “This is how we want our women to be treated. I urge our governors to buy vehicles for their women leaders. We are not playing politics like before. We are politicians, and people should see the value in us.”

To the first lady, empowering women remained central to APC’s vision of inclusive governance. She said women continued to play a pivotal role in grassroots mobilisation, party building, and national development.

She assured that the Tinubu Torchbearers initiative would strengthen grassroots mobilisation for APC and deepen public understanding of the achievements of the Tinubu administration.

While formally inaugurating the Tinubu Torchbearers, Mrs Tinubu described the platform as a strategic vehicle for promoting national unity, civic participation, and the continuity of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

She prayed for the success of the initiative and the safety of the beneficiaries of the donated vehicles, expressing optimism that the movement would inspire greater commitment to nation-building across the country.

Earlier, APC National Women Leader, Dr Mary Alile Idele, called on women across the country to intensify grassroots mobilisation in support of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing women as the backbone of every successful political movement.

She described the inauguration of the Tinubu Torchbearers as timely and strategic, saying the group would serve as a vibrant platform for grassroots mobilisation, voter education, advocacy and citizen engagement in support of the president’s reform agenda.

According to Idele, the Tinubu Torchbearers have already established structures in all 774 local government areas of the country, positioning the organisation as a formidable grassroots network capable of promoting government programmes and deepening citizen participation.

She commended the leadership of APC under its National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, and members of the National Working Committee for strengthening party structures and expanding grassroots participation nationwide.

Idele also praised President Tinubu for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to repositioning Nigeria through economic reforms, infrastructure development, social investments, enhanced security and youth empowerment.

“Despite the challenges inherited by this administration, President Tinubu has demonstrated courage, determination and exceptional commitment to economic recovery, infrastructure development, social welfare and national security,” she said.

The APC women leader maintained that the administration’s policies were laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth, creating opportunities for young people and improving citizens’ welfare.

She also hailed the first lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative, stating that it has positively impacted women, youths, persons with disabilities and vulnerable groups across the country.

Idele said, “Through the Renewed Hope Initiative, countless Nigerians have benefited from empowerment programmes, educational support, healthcare interventions and economic opportunities.

“The initiative has become a beacon of compassion and practical support, bringing government closer to the people.”

Urging members of the Tinubu Torchbearers to take the message of the Renewed Hope Agenda to every ward, polling unit and community, Idele emphasised the critical role of women in political mobilisation and community development.

She stated, “I urge every woman here today to take up the torch of Renewed Hope and carry it to your homes, wards, polling units and communities.

“Let us engage our neighbours, support our communities, enlighten our citizens and strengthen our grassroots structures.”

She stated that the case for supporting President Tinubu remained compelling, citing ongoing efforts to tackle long-standing national challenges, stimulate economic recovery, boost agriculture, support local industries and improve security.

Idele stressed that meaningful national transformation required time, consistency and steadfast leadership, adding that President Tinubu possesses the vision, experience and political will required to steer Nigeria towards greater prosperity.