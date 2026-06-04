Kogi Demolition Dispute Reaches Senate Amid Due Process Concerns

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate has been urged to examine the circumstances surrounding the demolition of properties belonging to the family of a former Director-General of the Kogi State Bureau of Lands, Alhaji Abdulmalik Teina, following a petition submitted to the National Assembly.

The petition presented to President of the Senate through Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents Kogi Central Senatorial District, seeks legislative intervention over the demolition of structures located in the Idoji area of Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Filed on behalf of Hajia Zainab Abdulmalik by Abuja-based legal practitioner, Mr. Femi Motojesi, the petition contends the affected properties were lawfully acquired and developed and questions whether due process was followed before the demolition was carried out.

According to the petitioners, the properties were obtained through government allocations and subsequent transfers supported by relevant documentation.

The petition further stated the facilities had been used for religious and educational activities by members of an Islamic organisation operating within Kogi Central Senatorial District.

The petitioners argued that the demolition, which reportedly took place on January 15, 2026, was executed without adequate notice to the owners and called for a review of the circumstances that led to the action.

They urged the Senate to investigate the matter, determine whether all legal and administrative procedures were observed, and assess whether the rights of the property owners were adequately protected.

Among the reliefs sought are an inquiry into the demolition, measures to safeguard the constitutional right to own property, and consideration of compensation or restoration where appropriate.

The petition also requested that lawmakers examine all relevant documents and official actions connected to the demolition to establish whether due process was followed.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan was said to have forwarded the petition to the Senate leadership in line with her constitutional responsibility to present concerns raised by constituents before the National Assembly.

The petitioners maintained that legislative intervention would help ensure transparency, accountability and public confidence in the handling of disputes involving private property.

The matter is expected to come before the Senate in the coming weeks as lawmakers consider the petition and determine the appropriate course of action.

For now, the Kogi State Government has not publicly responded to the petition before the National Assembly.

The Senate is expected to consider the submissions of all parties should it decide to investigate the matter.