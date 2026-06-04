Peter Obi Moves to Avert Post-Primary Rift, Urges Aspirants to Accept Results

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Peter Obi, has moved to calm emerging tensions within the party following its recently concluded primary elections, urging aggrieved aspirants to accept the outcome of the contests and unite behind the party’s larger political objective.

Addressing the party’s second National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, Obi said the success of the NDC would depend not on who won or lost during the primaries but on the ability of members to subordinate personal ambitions to the collective interest of building a credible political alternative for Nigeria.

His appeal came amid efforts by the party leadership to consolidate internal cohesion after a series of congresses, conventions and primary elections conducted within a relatively short period.

Obi said, “I want to sincerely appeal to all our aspirants, those who participated in our primaries, to accept the outcomes in good faith.

“In every democratic process, there will be winners and there will be others who did not succeed. What matters most is what we do after the process.”

The former governor of Anambra State noted that while competition was natural in any democratic organisation, lingering grievances and divisions could undermine the party’s broader mission.

According to him, members must demonstrate understanding, patience and sacrifice as the party navigates its formative years and prepares for future electoral contests.

“We have done congresses, we have done conventions, and we have done primaries all within about 90 days. Even established parties struggle with this. We must therefore show understanding, patience and sacrifice for the greater good of the party,” he said.

Obi described the pace of the party’s organisational development as remarkable, noting that the NDC had achieved in a matter of months what many political parties took years to accomplish.

He also urged members not to become consumed by internal contests but to remain focused on the broader challenge of offering Nigerians a new style of leadership anchored on accountability, inclusiveness and compassion.

Earlier, National Chairman of the NDC, Moses Cleopas, described the party’s emergence and rapid growth as extraordinary, attributing its progress to collective commitment and what he called divine guidance.

He said the speed with which the party had moved from registration to conventions and primaries reflected the determination of its members to create a viable political platform.

National Leader of the NDC, Senator Seriake Dickson praised the resilience of the NDC, saying the party had defied widespread predictions that it would collapse shortly after its formation.

“From day one, we were not expected to survive. But we have conducted congresses, primaries and conventions, and we are still standing strong. That alone is a testimony,” Dickson said.

He urged members who lost in the primaries not to view the outcome as the end of their political aspirations, stressing that political growth often requires patience and perseverance.

“We must not see internal competition as division. Those who did not win today should remain hopeful; tomorrow still holds opportunities,” he said