  • Saturday, 18th April, 2026

PSLC Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Unveils Plan to Shift Disability Narrative to Economic Participation

Life & Style | 7 seconds ago

Funmi Ogundare 

The Patrick Speech and Language Centre (PSLC) has unveiled a national initiative aimed at championing employability for individuals with developmental differences and advancing inclusive policies across Nigeria, and drive a shift from stigma to economic and social inclusion, as part of efforts to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

The centre provides autism and developmental therapy services in Nigeria through therapy, training and advocacy.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the founder and director of the centre, Mrs. Dotun Akinde, noted that the new phase of its work seeks to move beyond therapy services to systems-level change that positions neurodiverse individuals as contributors to the country’s workforce and economic growth.

Established in 2006 with a foundational investment of N45 million, she stated that PSLC emerged at a time when autism awareness in Nigeria was limited.

“Over the past two decades, the centre has supported thousands of children and families through multidisciplinary therapy services and early intervention programmes,” she said, adding that it has also trained more than 300 therapists, educators and caregivers, while expanding access to services through its non-profit arm, the Puresouls Learning Foundation.

According to the director, many beneficiaries who were previously non-verbal or excluded are now thriving, demonstrating the impact of early intervention and sustained support.

Akande noted that the organisation’s journey has gone beyond building a therapy facility to empowering families and transforming outcomes for children with developmental challenges.

As part of its anniversary activities, she announced plans to launch a year-long national advocacy campaign anchored on storytelling and performance arts. 

“The initiative will feature an original dance-drama production designed to address societal perceptions of disability, promote inclusion and stimulate policy engagement,” Akande noted.

The founder described the use of performance art as a strategic advocacy tool intended to translate policy issues into relatable human stories, influence public attitudes and encourage institutional action.

She called for partnerships with corporate organisations, development institutions and policymakers to support the initiative, adding that the programme would tour the country, promote talent development for neurodiverse individuals and drive sustained advocacy for disability inclusion reforms.

Detailed proposals outlining programme design, budget and measurable impact frameworks would be shared with prospective partners.

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