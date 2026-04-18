Nwoseh Raising the Standard of Tennis in Nigeria with Tennista Foundation

In its quest to raise the standard of tennis in Nigeria, the Tennista Foundation Inc on Thursday unveiled plans to connect promising young Nigerian tennis players with international opportunities, such as scholarship placements in the United States, as the second edition of its Junior Tennis Tournament ends today.

The three-day competition, which started on April 16, ends today, at the Lagos Country Club in Ikeja.

The competition opened with high-energy matches featuring hundreds of participants in both male and female categories.

Speaking ahead of the opening games, the Foundation’s President, Michael Nwoseh, said the tournament was part of a broader effort to raise the standard of youth tennis in Nigeria while creating pathways for academic and athletic advancement abroad.

“We are working to establish partnerships with schools in the United States to secure collegiate tennis scholarships for these players.

“In collaboration with the American Business Council, we aim to support both their academic and sporting careers, “ Nwoseh said.

Reflecting on the success of the inaugural edition, Nwoseh noted the introduction of the U-12 mini category alongside the U-16 divisions for boys and girls, a move designed to expand participation and nurture talent from an earlier age.

“We are building on last year’s success and are grateful to the management of Lagos Country Club for providing a platform to host this competition,” he added.

The tournament will be concluded today, with winners in both categories receiving educational grants and tennis equipment. According to Nwoseh, the top prize includes 150,000, a racket valued at $260, as well as tennis balls, bags, and other items. Runners-up will receive 100,000 alongside similar rewards.

“We are intentional about offering equal support, especially to encourage greater female participation in the sport,” he said.

Nwoseh also emphasised the Foundation’s need for corporate sponsorship to sustain and expand the initiative.

“As a non-profit, partnerships are essential to helping these young players reach the next level,” he noted.

In her address, the Strategic Project Lead at the American Business Council, Joy Lawal, said the partnership aligns with the organisation’s commitment to inclusive economic development.

“This platform provides young people with the opportunity to build discipline, gain exposure, and develop confidence,” she said. “We are proud to support an initiative focused on the next generation.”

Also speaking, the Captain of the Tennis Section at Lagos Country Club, Tunde Benson, reaffirmed the club’s dedication to youth development.

“We have consistently supported tennis in Nigeria and remain committed to youth-focused events,” Benson said. “Our facilities host international competitions, and we are pleased to see emerging talents showcased through this collaboration.”

Defending champion, David Edward highlighted the tournament’s growing reputation and impact on players.

“This is one of the major tournaments in Nigeria because it gives many players the chance to showcase their abilities,” he said. “Competing against strong opponents helps us improve, and it’s also a great opportunity to build friendships,” he noted.