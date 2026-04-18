Nigerian Army Arrests 15 Suspects Over Attempt to Siphon Crude from Dangote Refinery’s Vessel

.Police operatives intercept 98 rounds of live ammunition concealed in garri bag

.Foil kidnap attempt, arrest 7, recover 18-passenger bus in Kogi



Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested 15 suspected oil thieves for attempting to siphon crude oil from a vessel supplying the Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

This was as the operatives of the Kwara State Police Command intercepted 98 rounds of live ammunitions concealed in a bag of garri along Ajase-Ipo Road in Irepodun Local Government Area of the state.

In another development, the Kogi State Police Command said it foiled a kidnapping attempt along Kabba Ayere Road, rescued one victim, recovered an 18-passenger bus and subsequently arrested seven suspected kidnappers.



The arrest of 15 suspected oil thieves for attempting to siphon crude oil from a vessel supplying the Dangote Refinery in Lagos which took place in the early hours of yesterday, was disclosed in an operational report released yesterday by the military.



According to the report, the suspects were apprehended during a coordinated operation targeting illegal oil activities around the supply routes linked to the refinery.



Military authorities said the suspects were intercepted while allegedly trying to siphon crude oil from a supply vessel en route to the refinery, a critical facility in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector.



According to the report, the operation underscores ongoing efforts by security agencies to clamp down on crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, which have continued to impact Nigeria’s oil production and revenue.



It indicated that the suspects are currently in custody and undergoing preliminary investigation, after which they are expected to be handed over to relevant authorities for prosecution.



The Dangote Refinery, located in Lagos, is a major industrial project expected to significantly boost local refining capacity and reduce the country’s dependence on imported petroleum products.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Police Command said the concealed ammunition were found inside an unregistered Toyota Previa vehicle entering the state from Kogi State.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin, the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Adekimi Ojo, said the discovery was achieved through the operatives of the command during stop and search operations along the Ajase-Ipo Road.

He said the successes were a result of intelligence-led policing and collaboration with other security agencies.

According to him, “these achievements clearly show that criminal elements will find no safe haven in Kwara State, while law-abiding citizens can go about their daily activities without fear.”

Ojo stated that, “One of the most striking operations occurred on April 10 along Ajase-Ipo Road, where operatives intercepted an unregistered Toyota Previa vehicle entering the state from Kogi.

“A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 98 rounds of live ammunition hidden inside a bag of garri.”

The police boss explained that “the concealment was a deliberate attempt to evade detection and facilitate illegal movement across state lines.

“Three suspects were linked to the operation, while one of them allegedly received N1.3 million to procure the ammunition. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other fleeing members of the syndicate,” Ojo said.

In a separate case, police operatives arrested two suspected cultists, Lukman Abdul-Salam, also known as “Ijaya” and Aliu Ismaila, alias “Gambia,” over a shop breaking incident in Odota area of Ilorin where goods worth about N2.5 million were stolen.

“Although the suspects denied involvement in the theft, they admitted belonging to the Eiye confraternity.

“Police recovered an empty AK-47 magazine from their residence, raising further suspicion of links to broader criminal activities.

“Similarly, two other suspects, Fabiyi Benson Seyi and Sodiq Rasheed, were arrested in Ganmo area following a distress call.

“A locally fabricated cut-to-size shotgun and a live cartridge were recovered during the operation. Police said both men are confirmed members of a cult group terrorising the community.”

Also, operatives intercepted a 29-year-old suspect, Umaru Aliu, during a routine patrol along the Oroago axis. “Items recovered from him included multiple phone chargers, mobile phones, a POS machine, and other personal effects. His inconsistent account of his movement raised suspicion, and he is currently under investigation for possible involvement in kidnapping activities.”

Ojo also confirmed “the arrest of one Hamza Woru in Kaiama for unlawful possession of a human skull.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly exhumed the remains of a deceased relative for ritual purposes.”

The commissioner said, “the suspect attempted to sell the human skull before he was apprehended, while his accomplice is still at large.”

He added that the case has already been charged to court under the Kwara State law prohibiting dealings in human parts.

Reaffirming the command’s commitment to security, Ojo noted that the police are not only reacting to crimes but proactively dismantling criminal networks.

He urged residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies with credible information, stressing that “security is a collective responsibility, and together we can sustain peace and safety across Kwara State.”

In another development, the Kogi State Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Kankafori in a statement signed by the Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Saliu Afusat, reiterated the commitments of the command to the protection of lives and property and warned criminal elements to desist forthwith, as the full weight of the law will be decisively brought to bear on anyone found culpable.





“This is to inform members of the public that the Command is fully on top of the kidnapping incident that occurred on 13th April, 2026, at about 2030hrs along Ayere–Kabba Road, inward Kabba Local Government Area of Kogi State.



“Preliminary investigations reveal that a Toyota Hiace bus belonging to Chisco Transport Company, with registration number KJA 405 YJ, en route from Lagos to Abuja, was attacked by armed hoodlums. Following a prompt and coordinated response by security operatives, one victim, Adoun Julius (M), 56 years, was successfully rescued, while the vehicle was recovered and taken to the police station for further necessary action.



“Efforts have been intensified to secure the release of the remaining abducted passengers, with sustained bush-combing and search-and-rescue operations currently ongoing by joint operatives of the police, the military, and other sister security agencies. So far, seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently assisting ongoing investigations.



“The Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), supported by other tactical teams, remains actively engaged in ensuring the safe rescue of the victims and the swift apprehension of perpetrators. These operations are being vigorously pursued, and further developments will be communicated in due course.



“Members of the public are hereby urged to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperative, and to promptly provide any credible information that may assist ongoing operations, with assurances that all information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.



“Families or relatives of the victims are advised to report to the Headquarters of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lokoja, particularly the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, to assist in proper identification and ongoing investigations,” the statement stressed.