  • Friday, 17th April, 2026

Akanu Ibiam International Airport Gains Aerodrome Certification for 2026

Business | 2 seconds ago

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has officially presented the Aerodrome Certificate for Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), marking key advancement in national aviation safety.

During the ceremony at NCAA headquarters, Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo described the certification as a landmark achievement that aligns Nigeria with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

Represented by the Director Aerodromes and Airspace Standards, Ahmad Abba, Capt. Najomo noted that the milestone is particularly critical as the nation prepares for upcoming ICAO monitoring activities.

The certification concludes a rigorous five-phase evaluation process characterized by close collaboration between both agencies.

Accepting the certificate on behalf of FAAN Managing Director Olubunmi Kuku, the Director, Commercial and Business Development, Ms. Adebola Agunbiade, expressed gratitude to the technical teams involved and reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to sustaining high operational standards across all Nigerian airports.

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