Chibok Abduction Has Become Blueprint for Mass School Kidnappings in Nigeria, Says BBOG

• Says ‘a school child is abducted every two days, killed every 20 days’

•Laments missing girls, slams ‘cycle of impunity’

Sunday Ehigiator





The #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) Movement has declared that the 2014 abduction of schoolgirls from Government Secondary School, Chibok, has evolved into a “blueprint” for mass school kidnappings across Nigeria, as it decried what it described as a persistent cycle of impunity where a school child is now abducted every two days.

In a statement issued yesterday to mark the 12th anniversary of the attack by Boko Haram insurgents on Chibok school girls, the group said the failure to decisively address the Chibok incident has emboldened perpetrators and normalised the targeting of schools nationwide.

“12 years ago, the abduction of our #ChibokGirls was a shock to the conscience of Nigeria and the world. Today, it has become a template,” the movement said, warning that what should have triggered a lasting national response has instead opened the door to recurring atrocities.

BBOG lamented that 83 of the abducted girls remain missing more than a decade later, noting that some may have died in captivity without any official confirmation or identified graves.

“83 #ChibokGirls remain missing. Some have died in captivity, yet there is no official confirmation. Their families deserve truth. They deserve closure. They deserve more than silence,” the statement read.

The group also revealed that at least 48 parents of the abducted girls have died over the years without knowing the fate of their children, describing the situation as a prolonged tragedy for affected families and communities.

It further raised concerns over continued attacks on Chibok and neighbouring communities by insurgent groups, including ISWAP, which have led to killings, displacement, and destruction of livelihoods.

According to the movement, the Chibok abduction has set a dangerous precedent, with more than 80 similar attacks on schools recorded across the country since April 2014.

These incidents, it said, have resulted in the abduction of over 1,800 students and 64 teachers, while at least 184 students and 15 teachers have been killed.

“In the 4,383 days since the night our girls were taken, a school child has been abducted every two days and one killed every 20 days. This is not just a security failure. It is a governance failure and a moral failure,” the group stated.

BBOG criticised the lack of accountability and transparency surrounding the incident, calling on the federal government to release all investigation reports related to the abduction and prosecute those found culpable.

It also demanded an immediate update on efforts to rescue the remaining girls, alongside a comprehensive report on the rehabilitation and reintegration of those who have returned.

While acknowledging that some of the rescued girls are gradually rebuilding their lives through education and economic empowerment, the group stressed that many still require sustained psychosocial support and tailored assistance.

Reaffirming its commitment to advocacy, the movement insisted it would not relent until all the abducted girls are accounted for.

“Our hope has endured for twelve years. Our demand remains unchanged: #BringBackOurGirls, Now and Alive,” it said.