BOUESTI Celebrates Rapid Growth, Produces 60 First Class at 2nd Convocation

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The remarkable growth and rising academic profile of Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) will take centre stage as the institution graduates 1,645 students at its second convocation ceremony, with 60 of them earning first class.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Andrew Omojola, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Ikere-Ekiti, said that the milestone reflects the university’s steady progress and commitment to excellence since its establishment.

A breakdown of the graduating students shows that 563 made second class upper division; 854 second class lower division; while 168 will graduate with third class.

Beyond the numbers, Omojola emphasized that the convocation symbolizes BOUESTI’s transformation into one of the fastest-growing universities in Nigeria, driven by strategic investments in infrastructure, innovation and academic development.

Since its inception in 2020 with over 2,400 students, the university has witnessed a dramatic surge in enrolment, now standing at nearly 23,000 – a growth the vice-chancellor described as a testament to increasing public confidence in the institution.

“As challenges come, we continue to push for excellence so we can achieve greater things,” Omojola stated, noting that inadequate infrastructure and funding remain key concerns, even as the university records significant strides.

He highlighted several landmark achievements, including the construction of a multipurpose hall, the establishment of a College of Postgraduate Studies, and the creation of a solar-powered technology hub offering 24-hour free internet access.

The university has also strengthened its academic culture through inaugural lectures and the launch of BOUESTI academic journals, while making its mark in sports and innovation. At the 27th Nigerian Universities Games (NUGA), the institution secured nine medals and ranked 14th among 97 universities.

In a notable feat, one of its students, Miss Phebe Oluwalade, represented Nigeria at the Africa Under-18 Handball Championship, further boosting BOUESTI’s growing reputation.

Omojola added that recent initiatives under his leadership include the revival of the university farm, the establishment of a yoghurt production unit, and the rollout of smart school facilities aimed at enhancing digital learning.

He also stated that many students have benefited from the federal government’s NELFUND scheme, following aggressive sensitization efforts by the institution to improve access to education.

The vice-chancellor commended Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, for his continued support, particularly the approval for the construction of a five-kilometre intra-campus road, describing him as a leader committed to educational development.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Chancellor, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and the university council led by Prof. Patrick Aina.

Meanwhile, activities lined up for the convocation began with sporting and social events, including a novelty football match between lecturers and students, a variety show, and a convocation drama.

Other highlights include an alumni gathering, staff reception, and a special tribute to former Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olufemi Adeoluwa.

The convocation ceremony will climax on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at the university’s Multipurpose Hall, where degrees will be formally conferred on the graduating students.

Omojola assured stakeholders of a well-organised event, reiterating the university’s commitment to producing globally competitive, innovative and entrepreneurial graduates.