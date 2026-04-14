  • Tuesday, 14th April, 2026

NIALS to Honour Professor Jadesola Akande at 2026 Memorial Lecture

Featured | 2 hours ago

The Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS) has announced plans to host its 2026 Memorial Lecture, in honour of the late Professor Jadesola Olayinka Akande, OFR, a renowned scholar whose contributions to constitutional law and governance in Nigeria remain widely respected. The event, convened by the Director-General, Professor Abdulqadir Ibrahim Abikan, is being organised on behalf of the institute’s Governing Council and Management.

Themed “Constitutionalism, Rule of Law and Democratic Governance in Nigeria: The Legacy of Professor Jadesola Akande”, the memorial lecture will be delivered by Olaide Abass Gbadamosi, a Professor of Law at Osun State University. The lecture will be held under the distinguished chairmanship of Professor Abiola Olaitan Sanni, SAN, Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Lagos, while the Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, will attend as the Special Guest of Honour.

According to the invitation, the event is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the Ayo Ajomo Auditorium, located in the University of Lagos Campus, Akoka, Lagos. 

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