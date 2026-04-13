NDPC: Nigeria Faces 480,000 Data Protection Personnel Gap

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has said the country faces a significant gap of 480,000 Data Protection Officers (DPOs) in spite of notable progress recorded in the last three years.

The National Commissioner of NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji, said this on Monday during the opening of a one-week training for the second cohort of DPOs Training and Certification Programme in Abuja.

Olatunji, however, said the number of certified DPOs in Nigeria had increased from fewer than 1,000 three years ago to over 10,000, while more than 27,000 professionals now operate within the broader privacy ecosystem.

He, however, noted that the gap remained wide due to the increasing number of data controllers and processors in the country.

“We have identified over 500,000 data controllers and processors who require the services of data protection officers.

“At the moment, we have about 10,000 certified DPOs to work in that space.

“The gap of about 480,000 still exists, which underscores the need for sustained capacity building,” he said.

The NDPC boss said the commission was intensifying efforts to bridge the gap through continuous training programmes.

He said the initiative was aimed at positioning Nigeria as a hub for highly skilled and globally competitive data protection professionals in Africa.

“Our goal is to make Nigeria the go-to country when it comes to sourcing qualified data protection officers in Africa.

“The certification we offer meets global standards, enabling practitioners to operate not just locally but in any part of the world,” Olatunji said.

He said the programme would also contribute to job creation within the digital economy, in line with the Federal Government’s priorities.

Earlier, the Head of Research and Development, Dr Tolu Fadipe, emphasised the critical role of data protection in the digital economy.

Fadipe said that responsible data handling was fundamental to the growth of digital systems and emerging technologies.

“As we move towards a digital economy, data becomes central and protecting that data is essential.

“This training is designed to build competence and ensure organisations comply with the Nigeria Data Protection Act,” she said.

The Head Trainer and Privacy/Cybersecurity Consultant, Ms Adeola Sopade, said the training would provide both foundational knowledge and practical skills required of certified DPOs.

Sopade said participants, drawn from diverse professional backgrounds, would be exposed to global best practices, including data protection principles, data subject rights and compliance requirements.

“We will take them from basic awareness to practical application, including how to handle data access requests and understand legal bases for data collection,” she said.

A participant, Isang Abasiofong, described the training as a valuable opportunity for Nigerian youths to prepare for a technology-driven future.

He said the programme would equip participants with the skills needed to navigate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and strengthen Nigeria’s readiness for the digital age.

The trainees would be attached to different organisations after the programme for internships and possible employment opportunities.(NAN)