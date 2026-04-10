Skyway Aviation Declares 54% Increase in Revenue 

Kayode Tokede

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc delivered a robust financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, with revenue growing significantly by 54 per cent to N44.46 billion in 2025, up from N28.94 billion recorded in 2024.

The growth, the company said, was driven largely by increased demand for passenger and cargo handling services, alongside improved contributions from ancillary and Value Chain operations.

The company’s profit after tax more than doubling to N11.73 billion in 2025, underscoring strong operational momentum and improved efficiency across its business lines.

Speaking on the Company’s financial performance, the Managing Director/CEO, Adenike Aboderin stated that the results reflect the strength of SAHCO’s strategic direction, the resilience of its business model, and the unwavering commitment of its workforce.

She noted that despite a challenging operating environment marked by inflationary pressures and rising costs, the Company sustained strong margins and nearly doubled its operating profit.

Chairman of Skyway Aviation Handling Company, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi commenting on the financial report, emphasised that sustained investments in modern equipment and infrastructure have been instrumental in driving operational efficiency, enhancing service delivery, and positioning SAHCO for long-term growth.

From the profit & loss figures, the company’s costs of sales also climbed during the period, rising to N18.98 billion from N12.56 billion in the prior year.

However, the increase was outpaced by revenue growth, resulting in gross profit expanding to N25.48 billion from N16.38 billion in 2024.

Operating performance remained strong, with profit from Operations nearly doubling to N14.62 billion compared with N6.53 billion recorded a year earlier. This was achieved despite higher administrative expenses, which rose to N11.24 billion from N10.05 billion, reflecting inflationary pressures, increase in utility and increased personnel costs.