Oyo APC Stakeholders Insist on Zoning to Strengthen Chances of Party

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Stakeholders and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North federal constituency of Oyo State have resolved to close ranks by adopting a zoning arrangement that will ensure victory for the party in 2027.

The leaders gave their resolve in a communique issued at the end of a stakeholders’ meeting of the party held in Igboora, headquarters of Ibarapa Central Local Government Area.

The focal point of near-unanimous agreement in the communique signed by Chief Francis Babalola, chairman; Chief T.A. Aderenle, secretary, and over 40 other leaders of the party, was that Ibarapa North local government will produce the party’s candidate for the House of Representatives, while Ibarapa Central LGA will produce the candidate for the state House of Assembly.

The stakeholders, while insisting that the zoning structure is non-negotiable, citing widespread grassroots endorsement and political realities that make any alternative both impractical and risky, stated that the current alignment reflects a delicate balance that has already secured buy-in from critical actors, warning that any attempt to alter it could fracture the unity that is now taking shape.

“The message from the grassroots is consistent and unmistakable. This is the direction the people want, and anything contrary to it will be seen as going against the collective interest of the constituency. There is also a growing sentiment within party circles that respecting the zoning formula has become a test of discipline and loyalty as adherence to the agreement signals commitment to unity and electoral success, while opposition to it risks being interpreted as an attempt to undermine both the party and the expressed will of its members.

“The experience of the 2023 elections continues to shape this position. Leaders point to the consequences of internal divisions at the tim,e and the current consensus is deliberately structured to prevent a repeat by eliminating ambiguity and fostering coordinated political engagement across Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North federal constituencies.

“Stakeholders noted that decisions concerning the constituency must remain in the hands of its people. There is a firm view that any attempt to override the zoning agreement from outside the constituency could provoke resistance and weaken the party’s standing among its core supporters.”

The stakeholders also affirmed that all aspirants must meet clearly defined criteria that include proven loyalty, strong grassroots acceptance, and participation in a transparent and credible primary process, insisting that the conditions are essential to sustaining the confidence that the zoning arrangement has already begun to generate.