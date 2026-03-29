Wike Leads 2,500 Delegates to Crown Mohammed, Anyanwu, Others as Substantive PDP Leaders

• Says opposition party will surprise Nigerians in 2027

• Two courts refuse to stop the convention

Chuks Okocha and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Nyesom Wike, will today lead over 2,500 delegates of the party to affirm all the members of the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led National Caretaker Committee as members of the substantive National Working Committee (NWC) of the party, at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

This is just as Wike insisted that the party’s National Convention, scheduled for today, March 29 and 30, will go ahead as planned, adding that efforts to reconcile aggrieved members would continue after the convention.

However, a Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered that the organisers be notified of the pendency of a suit challenging the legality of the faction’s National Caretaker Working Committee.

The Ebonyi State High Court had also, on Thursday, ordered that the Wike-backed PDP faction be put on notice of the pendency of a similar case challenging the validity of the planned convention.

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court Abuja with Suit No FCT/ABJ/CS/589/2026, the plaintiffs – Messers Tony Aziegbemi, Edward Masha and Chidi Chidebe, the chairpersons of the PDP in Edo, Kaduna and Anambra states, respectively, asked the court to issue an order of interlocutory injunction restraining some of the leaders of the Wike-led faction from parading themselves as leaders of the party and from holding any national convention.

Meanwhile, Wike has also declared that the PDP would shock Nigerians in the 2027 general election by demonstrating its strength.

At the factional National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held last Monday, Wike’s PDP resolved to retain the party’s zoning arrangements, as was the case during the tenure of Senator Iyorchia Ayu and Ambassador Umar Damagum.

By implication, the office of the National Chairman was zoned to the northern part of the country, and the National Secretary was zoned to the South.

The office of the National Organising Secretary was zoned to the North-west.

Accordingly, the chairman of the National caretaker Committee, Abdulrahman Mohammed from the North Central zone, would be crowned as the substantive National Chairman today at the national convention.

Similarly, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who was the hitherto National Secretary, would be crowned the National Secretary.

Also expected to be crowned today is the former National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, a former member of the House of Representatives from the North-west.

A former Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okechukwu Osuoha, also from the South-east, will emerge as the National Auditor.

Jungudo Haruna Mohammed, who was the National Publicity Secretary, will also be confirmed by the convention.

Addressing the media yesterday, he said, ”Tomorrow’s convention marks yet another defining moment in the life of the PDP. A moment that reaffirms our democratic ideals, our respect for due process, and our unwavering dedication to the will of the people.

“The National Caretaker Working Committee (NCWC) has worked tirelessly to ensure that this convention is not only credible and transparent but also inclusive and reflective of the collective aspirations of our members across the country. All necessary arrangements have been concluded to guarantee a smooth, peaceful, and successful exercise.

We wish to assure all party faithful and the general public that this convention is being conducted in full compliance with the constitution of our party and in line with all relevant laws. The PDP remains a law-abiding institution, committed to strengthening democracy in Nigeria”.

On whether they were not afraid of any court order against the convention, he said, “As you have heard, the convention will go ahead tomorrow, and all arrangements have been concluded. Any reports or insinuations you refer to are, for now, things we are only seeing on social media. By the grace of God, on 29 March, the convention will hold as scheduled.”

Meanwhile, Wike has revealed that the PDP would shock Nigerians in the 2027 general election by demonstrating its strength.

The minister dismissed the appeal filed at the Supreme Court by the Tanimu Turaki-led group, noting that it did not affect the convention.

Speaking after inspecting the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Velodrome, the convention venue in Abuja, on Friday night, Wike explained that reconciliation was a continuous process.

The minister emphasised that the convention would proceed, while efforts to resolve internal disputes would continue afterwards.

“There is room for accommodation. The PDP is a very large party. Look at the umbrella; it is wide enough to accommodate everyone.

“I have always said that in any group, there will be grievances. You cannot expect that in a family of two or three people, everyone will always be satisfied, let alone a party with millions of members.

“There will always be a few who are not happy. We have agreed to sit down with them, listen to their concerns, and explore how we can accommodate them. What is most important is the overall interest of the party.”

On the zoning arrangement, the minister confirmed that positions had already been allocated across regions.

“We have already zoned our positions. Every zone has its own slots. The presidency has been zoned to the South, while the chairmanship is zoned to the North. We believe this consensus arrangement will make the process easier.

“For the first time, the PDP is presenting a unified front, rather than the usual ‘unity list’ that often reflects internal divisions. There are no factions; everyone has agreed on the direction we are taking.”

The minister also addressed the level of preparedness for the convention, saying, “We are fully prepared. This visit is to assess final arrangements. As I said, we are about 95 per cent ready, and by tomorrow, everything will be set.

“Seating arrangements for all states have been completed, and the VIP section is ready. We do not expect more than 2,500 delegates.”